Crunch Fall to Comets, 5-2, in Regular Season Finale

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Utica Comets, 5-2, in the regular season finale tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The team completes the 2023-24 regular season with a 39-24-4-5 record and 87 points.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 13-of-17 shots. Akira Schmid turned aside 37-of-39 between the pipes for the Comets. The Syracuse power play was unable to convert on three opportunities, while the penalty kill was a perfect 2-for-2.

The Crunch were first to score just 2:03 into the game. Waltteri Merelä forced a turnover along the boards where Jordy Bellerive grabbed the puck and skated it down to the goal line. His quick feedback out into the right circle set up Merelä for a one-timer.

The Comets stole the lead with two goals in the middle frame. At 6:13, Brian Halonen fired in a close-range wrister from the slot. Just 1:09 later, Nolan Stevens came down the left wing and centered a shot that ricocheted off a skate and in.

Utica added two more in the final frame to build up a three-goal lead. Dylan Wendt sent in a shot from the slot halfway through the frame followed by Ryan Schmelzer with a long wrister from the right circle at the 12:56 mark. The Crunch halted the scoring and stole one back at 14:03 when Max Crozier blasted a slap shot from the top of the right circle, but Xavier Parent responded by hitting the empty net and locking in a Comets win.

The Crunch have secured their spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, but their opponent is yet to be decided.

Crunchables: Waltteri Merelä has goals in back-to-back games.

