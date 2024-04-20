Crunch Fall to Comets, 5-2, in Regular Season Finale
April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Utica Comets, 5-2, in the regular season finale tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The team completes the 2023-24 regular season with a 39-24-4-5 record and 87 points.
Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 13-of-17 shots. Akira Schmid turned aside 37-of-39 between the pipes for the Comets. The Syracuse power play was unable to convert on three opportunities, while the penalty kill was a perfect 2-for-2.
The Crunch were first to score just 2:03 into the game. Waltteri Merelä forced a turnover along the boards where Jordy Bellerive grabbed the puck and skated it down to the goal line. His quick feedback out into the right circle set up Merelä for a one-timer.
The Comets stole the lead with two goals in the middle frame. At 6:13, Brian Halonen fired in a close-range wrister from the slot. Just 1:09 later, Nolan Stevens came down the left wing and centered a shot that ricocheted off a skate and in.
Utica added two more in the final frame to build up a three-goal lead. Dylan Wendt sent in a shot from the slot halfway through the frame followed by Ryan Schmelzer with a long wrister from the right circle at the 12:56 mark. The Crunch halted the scoring and stole one back at 14:03 when Max Crozier blasted a slap shot from the top of the right circle, but Xavier Parent responded by hitting the empty net and locking in a Comets win.
The Crunch have secured their spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, but their opponent is yet to be decided.
Ticket packages for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Waltteri Merelä has goals in back-to-back games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2024
- Admirals Take Down Hogs in Home Finale - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Come up Short to Wild 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack to Face Charlotte Checkers in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Close Regular Season with 4-1 Loss to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Shut-out Phantoms in Season Finale - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Belleville Sens Announce Dates for First-Round 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Series with Toronto Marlies - Belleville Senators
- Islanders Win Over Bruins, 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Fall to Comets, 5-2, in Regular Season Finale - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Topped by Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Hogs Split Season Series with Admirals After 6-3 Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies to Face Belleville Senators in First Round of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Checkers Hand Hershey 4-1 Defeat - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Battle Back Four Times, Eventually Knocking off Thunderbirds 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Season Finale Spoiled by Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Shepard, Stevenson Win Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award - Hershey Bears
- Hershey's Shepard, Stevenson Win AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for 2023-24 - AHL
- Penguins Reveal First-Round Playoff Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Victorious vs. Crunch in Final Road Game of the Season, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Morning Skate Report: April 20, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Pearson's Hat Trick Leads Monsters to 4-3 Win over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Recall Owen Pederson from Maine Mariners, Sign Wyllum Deveaux to Amateur Try-Out - Providence Bruins
- Jaxson Stauber's Season Turnaround Fueled by Historic Win Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda's Sabourin, Rocket's Roy Suspended - AHL
- Game Day: CGY at ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Sign Brett Brochu to Professional Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Rangers Recall Louis Domingue and Adam Edström from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- LA Kings Announce Roster Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Belliveau, Vierling Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #72: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors v Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Derrick Pouliot and Goaltender Matt Murray - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds in 'I-91 Rivalry' Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Ready to Wrap up Regular Season Series with Top-Seeded Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Bruins in Final Game of the Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 20 at Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Clinch Franchise's Second Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Belleville Senators
- Sokolov Strikes Twice to Lead B-Sens Back to Calder Cup Playoffs - Belleville Senators
- Condors Grab a Point in Road Finale - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Score Four in Third for Sixth-Straight Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Drop OT Decision to Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Honzek to Make Professional Debut with Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- Ville Heinola Notched Five Points in Manitoba Win - Manitoba Moose
- The Canucks Come Up With A Big 4-3 Overtime Victory Against The Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.