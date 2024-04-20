Sokolov Strikes Twice to Lead B-Sens Back to Calder Cup Playoffs

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Game Recap: Apr 19 vs Laval

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are headed back to the Calder Cup Playoffs following a wild 3-2 win over the Laval Rocket at CAA Arena on Friday night.

Belleville had some chances early in the game, after being awarded a pair of power plays, but couldn't find a way through Jakub Dobes in the opening period. Laval would beat Mads Sogaard right after that second Belleville power play expired, with Mitchell Stephens scoring by a wrist shot, on a two-on-one, with Riley Kidney. The Senators outshot the Rocket 12-9 in the opening period.

The Rocket extended the lead 3:24 into the second period when Lias Andersson tapped in a rebound from a Tobie Bisson shot. But, Belleville's hottest forward of late would cut the lead back to 2-1, just over a minute later, as Wyatt Bongiovanni snapped a wrister past Dobes. The shots favoured Laval 21-20 after 40 minutes of play.

It took just over 14 minutes of the third period, but Belleville would eventually tie the game. Egor Sokolov got open on the left side and slammed a one-timer by Dobes, off a perfect feed from Josh Currie. Garrett Pilon would earn the second assist. Then, in the final minute and with Laval needing a regulation win to keep their playoff hopes alive, Rocket coach JF Houle pulled Dobes from the net and Sokolov buried the game-winner into the empty net.

The Senators and Rocket will conclude their 12-game season series and the 2023-24 regular season schedule at Place Bell, in Laval, on Saturday evening.

Fast Facts:

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni scored his 15th goal of the season and extended his point streak to five games (five goals, one assist). He was named the game's third star.

#13 Egor Sokolov scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season and had six shots on goal. He was named the game's first star.

#14 Rourke Chartier picked up his sixth assist of the season.

#17 Stephen Halliday had three shots on net.

#18 Josh Currie recorded his 17th assist of the season.

#22 Garrett Pilon notched his 29th assist of the season. His 47 points now lead the Belleville Sens in scoring for the season.

#40 Mads Sogaard stopped 25 of 27 shots to earn his 18th win of the season and was named the game's second star.

The Senators outshot the Rocket 31-27.

Belleville was 1/5 on the power play and 2/2 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill.

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the playoff clinching win:

"Obviously, our power play sputtered. We had some looks early, but didn't capitalize and I was getting a bit worried. But, I think after the first, we kind of got our legs, managed the puck better, went north a bit more than then took over. The a huge goal by our leading "everything guy", who steps up and gets a big goal."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Egor Sokolov's emotional play:

"Egor's an emotional guy and he feeds off of emotion. Obviously, the crowd was into it, the team was into it and that's Egor's element. When the emotions are high, Egor steps up and that's what he did tonight."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the atmosphere at CAA Arena:

"It was great, just like a playoff game. It was good for the guys, we really appreciated it and I think they did a pretty good job drowning out those Laval fans. It was a factor. When we got that second goal and they got pretty loud in our favour, I think the guys fed off it."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on other standout performances:

"Mads, I think probably wanted the first one back, but he made some big saves after that. But I mean, the defence after Lassi went down early. Ryan MacKinnon, who hasn't played a lot this year, stepped up. Then, with the goalie out in the last minute of the game, Donovan Sebrango is out there making big plays and mucking things up on the boards. I think everybody stepped up a little bit tonight."

Up Next:

Saturday April 20, 2024 @ Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m

Ticket Info:

The first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs is scheduled to start the week of April 22, but playoff opponents and dates are still to be determined. Belleville Sens fans will be able to purchase Calder Cup Playoff tickets beginning Monday, April 22, via Ticketmaster, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre. Fans with questions about playoff ticketing can also email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

