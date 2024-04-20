Barracuda's Sabourin, Rocket's Roy Suspended
April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:
San Jose Barracuda forward Scott Sabourin has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Tucson on Apr. 19.
Sabourin will miss San Jose's final game of the season tonight (Apr. 20) at Tucson, and will serve the remaining two games the next time he is on an active AHL roster.
Laval Rocket forward Joshua Roy has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game at Belleville on Apr. 19.
Roy will miss Laval's game tonight (Apr. 20) vs. Belleville.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2024
- Jaxson Stauber's Season Turnaround Fueled by Historic Win Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda's Sabourin, Rocket's Roy Suspended - AHL
- Game Day: CGY at ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Sign Brett Brochu to Professional Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Rangers Recall Louis Domingue and Adam Edström from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- LA Kings Announce Roster Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Belliveau, Vierling Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #72: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors v Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Derrick Pouliot and Goaltender Matt Murray - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds in 'I-91 Rivalry' Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Ready to Wrap up Regular Season Series with Top-Seeded Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Bruins in Final Game of the Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 20 at Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Clinch Franchise's Second Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Belleville Senators
- Sokolov Strikes Twice to Lead B-Sens Back to Calder Cup Playoffs - Belleville Senators
- Condors Grab a Point in Road Finale - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Score Four in Third for Sixth-Straight Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Drop OT Decision to Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Honzek to Make Professional Debut with Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- Ville Heinola Notched Five Points in Manitoba Win - Manitoba Moose
- The Canucks Come Up With A Big 4-3 Overtime Victory Against The Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.