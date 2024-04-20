IceHogs Ready to Wrap up Regular Season Series with Top-Seeded Admirals

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Rockford IceHogs continue their final weekend of the 2023-24 regular season with the last matchup of the campaign against the Milwaukee Admirals. Rockford is chasing the second seed in the division and home-ice advantage in the division semifinal round against Grand Rapids. The Griffins are currently one point ahead in the table, but IceHogs wins tonight and tomorrow against Chicago could catapult Rockford into second place.

After a 5-2 defeat of Chicago last night, the Hogs have now won two in a row and 19 of their last 23 games. Rockford is 21-6-2-1 since the start of February, and have been one of the hottest teams in the AHL during that stretch. Defense has been one of Rockford's calling cards in the last few weeks, and the Hogs have held the opposition to three goals or fewer in each of their last 10 games.

Rockford: 38-25-5-2, 83 points (3rd, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 46-22-1-1, 90 points (1st, Central Division)

Last Game: 5-2 Win over Chicago (Apr. 19)

Rockford picked up its 38th win of the season last night with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center. The Hogs scored twice in both the first and the second periods while outshooting the Wolves 33-23. Rookie Drew Commesso picked up his 17th win of the season in the effort.

Colton Dach led the way for Rockford with three points (1G, 2A), including what proved to be the game-winner in the second period. The effort marked his second three-point night of his pro career. Brett Seney and Rem Pitlick each assisted on goals scored by one another in the contest. Pitlick now has four goals in his last five games.

Last Game vs. Milwaukee: 4-2 Win (Apr. 14)

On Sunday, the IceHogs outpaced the Admirals in a 4-2 final at the BMO Center. Rem Pitlick led Rockford offensively with three points (1G, 2A), and Jaxson Stauber won his 13th straight game behind 25 saves on 27 Milwaukee shots. Rockford never trailed in the game.

Stauber's Streak

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has won 13 straight starts and is unbeaten in his last 14 games. His 12-game win streak surpasses the previous IceHogs AHL franchise record set at seven games by Jason LaBarbera from Feb. 4 to Feb. 25, 2014. In 11 of his last 13 wins, the second year netminder has kept the opposition to three or fewer goals, and he has a .927 save percentage in that span. His 18-7-2-1 record, 2.77 goals-against average, and .904 save percentage are all improvements from last season. The longest unbeaten streak in IceHogs AHL history is held at 15 games by Corey Crawford from Nov. 25, 2007 to Dec. 27, 2007.

Seney Named Team MVP

Brett Seney is assembling a historic season with 62 points (23G, 39A) so far in 2023-24. With an assist on Apr. 12, he became just the sixth player in the IceHogs AHL era to reach 60 points, and his 62 points are the most by a winger in Rockford's AHL history. Seney's 62 points are tied for seventh in the AHL, and his 11 power-play goals are tied for sixth. Seney could be the first IceHogs player to finish in the top 20 of league scoring since Brandon Pirri lead the league with 75 points (22G, 53A) in 76 games. Seney's point total this season is a new career high. On Friday, the second-year IceHog was named Team MVP at the 2023-24 Team Awards.

Hold!

In conjunction with the penalty kill, Rockford has been stout defensively overall in the last 10 games and have not allowed the opposition to reach four goals in that span. Since a 5-1 win over Milwaukee on Mar. 29, the Hogs have allowed an average of just 1.60 goals-against per game (16 goals in 10 games). Goaltending has been a large part of the equation with Drew Commesso and Jaxson Stauber combining for a .940 SV% during the span.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Nov. 17 vs. Milwaukee - OTL 4-5 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 24 vs. Milwaukee - OTW 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Nov. 25 at Milwaukee - OTL 2-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Dec. 30 at Milwaukee - SOL 4-5 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee - W 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Jan. 26 at Milwaukee - L 5-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Mar. 1 at Milwaukee - W 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Mar. 29 at Milwaukee - W 5-1 - Recap, Highlights

Tues., Apr. 2 vs. Milwaukee - SOW 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Apr. 13 vs. Milwaukee - L 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Apr. 14 vs. Milwaukee - W 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Apr. 20 at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Admirals, All Time

78-72-11-13

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.