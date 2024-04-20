Belliveau, Vierling Reassigned to Wheeling

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that defenseman Isaac Belliveau has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Additionally, the Penguins have reassigned forward Evan Vierling to Wheeling.

Belliveau was drafted in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by Pittsburgh. In his first season as a pro, the 21-year-old leads the Nailers' defensemen with 14 goals, 24 assists and 38 points. His 14 goals and 38 points are also good for third among ECHL rookie blueliners.

Belliveau appeared in two games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, making his AHL debut in the team's home finale on Apr. 13 against the Hershey Bears.

Belliveau spent the last four seasons in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League, playing for the Rimouski Océanic and the Gatineau Olympiques. The Fleurimont, Québec native produced 155 points (37G-118A) in 222 games, and he was one of two rearguards in the QMJHL to gather double-digit goal totals in three of the last four seasons.

Vierling is also in his first year of pro hockey and produced seven points (2G-5A) in eight games with the Penguins. Recalled on Mar. 28, he started his tenure with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a six-game point streak, the longest streak to to start an AHL career by a rookie in franchise history.

With Wheeling, Vierling has seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 34 games. Thirteen of those points came in his last 14 games after returning from an injury on Feb. 24.

A fifth-round draft pick (157th overall) of the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Vierling played four seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League. A native of Aurora, Ontatio, Vierling picked up 213 points (75G-138A) in 218 career games split between the Flint Firebirds and Barrie Colts.

Vierling was named the CHL's Sportsman of the Year for the 2022-23 season, an award given annually to the The Humanitarian of the Year is awarded annually to the most sportsmanlike player in the Canadian Hockey League (OHL, Québec Major Hockey League, and Western Hockey League.)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is its last game of the regular season, one final bout with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time for the Penguins' regular-season finale is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

