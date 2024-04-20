Wolves Come up Short to Wild 3-2
April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves twice rallied from deficits but in the end fell to the Iowa Wild 3-2 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and an assist and Alex Green also scored for the Wolves but Jack Peart notched the game-winner in the third period to lift the Wild.
Iowa, which won seven of eight matchups with the Wolves this season, quickly jumped to the lead when Joel Teasdale found the back of the net 1 minute, 39 seconds into the opening period.
It didn't take long for the Wolves to answer as Grimaldi tied it while on the power play 1:37 later. The forward took a pass from Chris Terry and ripped a wrist shot from the right dot that sailed past Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre to the stick side. Terry and Domenick Fensore earned assists on Grimaldi's team-leading 36th goal of the season.
Adam Beckman's goal late in the first gave the Wild a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.
Midway through the second, the Wolves knotted it at 2-2 on a nifty passing play. Josh Melnick carried the puck into the offensive zone, passed the puck to Grimaldi who returned it to Melnick and the forward then fed a rushing Green and the defenseman buried his second goal of the season.
Wolves goaltender Keith Kinkaid kept things even when he stoned the Wild's Adam Raska on a penalty shot with :08.7 remaining in the middle frame.
In the third, Peart blasted a shot past Kinkaid and Iowa hung on for the win.
Kinkaid (35 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while McIntyre (19 saves) earned the win for the Wild.
The Wolves fell to 23-35-6-7 on the season while Iowa moved to 27-37-4-4.
Next up: The Wolves host the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday (3 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
Media interested in covering the 2023-24 Chicago Wolves should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2024
- Turcotte Nets Hat Trick In Ontario's 7-3 Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Antonio Stranges Scored The Lone Texas Goal Of The Night - Manitoba Moose
- Rally the Valley Phantoms Announce Playoff Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- New Lineup Gets Look in Tune-Up Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Wraps 2023-24 Season With 3-2 Win Over Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Admirals Take Down Hogs in Home Finale - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Come up Short to Wild 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack to Face Charlotte Checkers in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Close Regular Season with 4-1 Loss to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Shut-out Phantoms in Season Finale - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Belleville Sens Announce Dates for First-Round 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Series with Toronto Marlies - Belleville Senators
- Islanders Win Over Bruins, 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Fall to Comets, 5-2, in Regular Season Finale - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Topped by Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Hogs Split Season Series with Admirals After 6-3 Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies to Face Belleville Senators in First Round of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Checkers Hand Hershey 4-1 Defeat - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Battle Back Four Times, Eventually Knocking off Thunderbirds 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Season Finale Spoiled by Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Shepard, Stevenson Win Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award - Hershey Bears
- Hershey's Shepard, Stevenson Win AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for 2023-24 - AHL
- Penguins Reveal First-Round Playoff Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Victorious vs. Crunch in Final Road Game of the Season, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Morning Skate Report: April 20, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Pearson's Hat Trick Leads Monsters to 4-3 Win over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Recall Owen Pederson from Maine Mariners, Sign Wyllum Deveaux to Amateur Try-Out - Providence Bruins
- Jaxson Stauber's Season Turnaround Fueled by Historic Win Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda's Sabourin, Rocket's Roy Suspended - AHL
- Game Day: CGY at ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Sign Brett Brochu to Professional Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Rangers Recall Louis Domingue and Adam Edström from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- LA Kings Announce Roster Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Belliveau, Vierling Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #72: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors v Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Derrick Pouliot and Goaltender Matt Murray - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds in 'I-91 Rivalry' Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Ready to Wrap up Regular Season Series with Top-Seeded Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Bruins in Final Game of the Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 20 at Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Clinch Franchise's Second Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Belleville Senators
- Sokolov Strikes Twice to Lead B-Sens Back to Calder Cup Playoffs - Belleville Senators
- Condors Grab a Point in Road Finale - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Score Four in Third for Sixth-Straight Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Drop OT Decision to Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Honzek to Make Professional Debut with Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- Ville Heinola Notched Five Points in Manitoba Win - Manitoba Moose
- The Canucks Come Up With A Big 4-3 Overtime Victory Against The Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.