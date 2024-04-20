Rangers Recall Louis Domingue and Adam Edström from Wolf Pack

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Louis Domingue and forward Adam Edström from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Domingue, 32, posted a record of 16-8-4 with a .909 save percentage, 2.66 goals against average, and one shutout in 28 games this season with the Wolf Pack. The native of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC, won each of his final three starts in the regular season.

Domingue also scored the second goalie goal in Wolf Pack history on April 12 th against the Springfield Thunderbirds. His empty net tally at 19:37 of the third period helped the Wolf Pack secure their second consecutive Calder Cup Playoff berth.

In addition to his time with the Wolf Pack, Domingue appeared in one NHL game with the Rangers this season. He made 25 saves in a victory at Madison Square Garden against the Minnesota Wild on November 9 th , 2023.

Through two seasons with the Wolf Pack, Domingue has posted a record of 38-20-12 in 73 appearances.

Edström, 23, appeared in 40 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring 16 points (11 g, 5 a). He collected his first career multi-goal game in the AHL on April 14 th , striking both on the powerplay and shorthanded in the club's 5-2 victory over the Charlotte Checkers.

The native of Karlstad, SWE, also notched a pair of goals in eleven games with the Rangers. He scored his first career NHL goal in his debut on December 15 th , 2023, against the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden.

The Wolf Pack conclude the 2023-24 regular season tomorrow afternoon when they visit the Providence Bruins. The puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m., with coverage available on AHLTV and Mixlr starting at 2:50 p.m.

