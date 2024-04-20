Checkers Hand Hershey 4-1 Defeat

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Checkers went into Hershey one last time during the regular season and denied the Bears a shot at history by taking them down 4-1.

Reversing their fortunes from Wednesday night's matchup, the Checkers came roaring out of the gates in Saturday's rematch. Mackie Samoskevich started things off by finishing a slick two-on-one play with Rasmus Asplund before five minutes had even passed in regulation, then Will Lockwood doubled that lead less than a minute later by hammering home a quick feed from Justin Sourdif.

Locking down on their two-goal advantage, Charlotte's defense took center stage from there and kept the high-powered Bears at bay for the majority of regulation - powered in part by a stellar 24-save showing from Spencer Knight. Hershey finally broke through with an extra attacker inside the final two minutes of play, but back-to-back empty netters from Alexander True and Zac Dalpe snuffed out the Bears' rally attempt and sealed a victory for the visitors.

NOTES

The Checkers have won three of their last five meetings with Hershey and ended the season series with a 3-5-0-0 record head-to-head ... Hershey needed one point to claim the best points percentage in AHL history ... The Checkers have not lost more than two straight in regulation since January ... The Checkers are perfect on the penalty kill over the last two games and have successfully killed 22 of their last 24 times shorthanded over the last six games ... Lockwood has points in back-to-back games ... Samoskevich extended his point streak to six games and has nine (4g, 5a) points over that run ... Knight has allowed one or fewer goals in five of his last six starts ... Rookie Cooper Black, who is on a PTO with Charlotte, dressed for the first time as Knight's back up ... Ryan McAllister, Kai Schwindt, Riley Bezeau, Brendan Perlini, Ben Steeves, Evan Nause, Dennis Cesana, Mack Guzda and Magnus Hellberg were the scratches for Charlotte

