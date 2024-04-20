Game Preview: Condors v Knights, 7 p.m.

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HENDERSON (28-35-8, 64pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (38-27-6, 82pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors close the regular season at home in front of a capacity crowd.

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

PROMOTION: Fan Appreciation Night presented by Sunny 105.3 FM and Dignity Health, Mercy & Memorial Hospitals. There will be 2,000 scratchers on sale for $15 with over $60,000 worth of prizes, including a trip on a cruise to Mexico. EVERY scratcher is a winner. Click here for a list of prizes.

Fans are asked to be in their seats by 7 p.m. for a special pre-game ceremony honoring the career of team captain, Brad Malone.

PLAYOFF BOUND - FREE PLAYOFF TICKETS WHEN YOU BUY A TICKET PLAN FOR NEXT YEAR! - The Condors are headed to the Calder Cup Playoffs. When you purchase a new 2024-25 Condors Ticket Plan, starting at $125, you will receive bonus complimentary playoff tickets for THIS season! Click here for more information.

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Silver Knights wrap up the 2023-24 regular season in front of a capacity crowd in Condorstown.

LOOKING BACK

Dino Kambeitz and Jayden Grubbe each scored their eighth goals of the season, but the Condors came up short in a 3-2 overtime loss last night.

CURTAIN CALL

Brad Malone will play his final regular season game tonight against the Silver Knights. Following the conclusion of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, he will wrap his 14-year professional career, including seven seasons in Bakersfield. He is the longest serving captain for the team, having donned the 'C" for the past four seasons.

SOUP'S ON

Tonight's expected starter, Jack Campbell, goes in search of his 18th win of the season. He is seventh in the AHL in save percentage at .919.

SOLID SEASON FOR OLLIE

Olivier Rodrigue closed the book on his 2023-24 season last night with a career high 42 saves. His .916 save percentage is 10th in the AHL and he set a new career high with 19 wins on the season.

FIVE FOR FIVE

Bakersfield joined Colorado as the only teams in the AHL to make the postseason in each of the last five seasons, dating back to 2019.

SETTING THE BAR

With 38 wins and 82 points, the Condors have surpassed last year's wins and point totals.

LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO

The Condors are 26-1-3 when leading after two periods this season. Overall, the team is 37-6-4 when holding at least a share of the lead after two frames.

CLOSING IN

Lavoie's 28 goals is third most for a Condors player in the AHL era. Seth Griffith has the team record of 30, set in the 2021-22 season.

THE CONDORS ARE OFF TO ...... WEDNESDAY

Round one of the Calder Cup Playoffs will begin on the road for the Condors on Wednesday. IF the opponent is Tucson or Colorado, the team will play all three potential games away from home. IF the opponent is Ontario, the Condors will host Game 2 of the series next Saturday at 7 p.m. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

WORKING OVERTIME

Overtime has been the name of the game lately as the Condors have gone past regulation in each of their last three games. Overall, the team is 5-4-0 in overtime games this season.

BEATING THE HOUSE

The Condors are 22-9-2 all-time against Henderson, including a 10-5-2 mark in Nevada. Bakersfield is 5-1-1 in the season series.

BROBY'S BACK

Philip Broberg is expected back for the Condors tonight after playing two games with Edmonton this week. He has 12 points (3g-9a) in his last eight games including the overtime game winner on Friday in Coachella Valley. He is fifth in points-per-game by a d-man (minimum 40 games played) in the AHL this year.

WELCOME, WELCOME

With Fort Wayne's season ending this week, the Condors added Carl Berglund, Connor Corcoran, Jake Chiasson, and Ethan De Jong to the roster.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Grigori Denisenko's overtime goal lifted the Silver Knights to a 3-2 victory on home ice last night.

UP NEXT

The Condors hit the road for Game 1 of the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. Time and opponent TBD.

