Condors Grab a Point in Road Finale

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (38-27-6, 82pts) gained a point, but fell 3-2 in overtime to the Henderson Silver Knights (28-35-8, 64pts) on Friday. Dino Kambeitz and Jayden Grubbe each scored their eighth goals of the season for the Condors. Olivier Rodrigue stopped a career high 42 shots.

D-man Marc Lajoie, signed to an ATO earlier in the month, made his professional debut.

The Condors are now 22-9-2 all-time against Henderson and 10-5-2 on the road against the Silver Knights.

With Abbotsford's win, the Condors will finish sixth in the Pacific Division and will face either Tucson, Ontario, or Colorado in round 1 of the Calder Cup Playoffs beginning on Wednesday.

UP NEXT: Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night with THOUSANDS of prizes and EVERYONE is a winner.

