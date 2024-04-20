Bojangles Game Preview: April 20 at Hershey

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

THE MATCHUP

The final weekend of the regular season is here, and the Checkers are closing things out with a pair of possible future playoff opponents - starting Saturday in Hershey.

THE STORYLINES

Playoff Picture

Heading into the weekend, the Checkers have already locked into either the third or fourth spot in the Atlantic Division - setting up a best-of-three opening round that will take place entirely at Bojangles Coliseum.

The exact order of the finish has yet to be decided, though, as the Checkers and Penguins are still battling for the higher seed. The Pens have the advantage with 85 points to the Checkers' 83, but they wrap up their regular season tonight while Charlotte plays tonight and tomorrow. In order to claim the third seed, the Checkers need the Penguins to lose in some fashion tonight against Lehigh Valley, plus they themselves need to collect at least three more points than Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - so if the Pens get zero standings points tonight the Checkers need three over their last two contests and if the Pens get one point the Checkers would need two wins. A Wilkes-Barre/Scranton win tonight would lock Charlotte into the fourth seed.

Below that, the final two standings spots are set - if the Checkers finish third they'll host the Phantoms and if they finish fourth they'll host the Wolf Pack.

RECORD WATCH

Mackie Samoskevich racked up three helpers in Wednesday's game against Hershey, bringing his total to 53 this season. That pushes him past Andrew Poturalski and Martin Necas into sole possession of second place in the franchise record book for points by a rookie. The only name still ahead of him is his current captain Zac Dalpe, who recorded 57 points in 2010-11.

Samoskevich also has the fourth most assists by a rookie in a single season, trailing Martin Necas' franchise record of 36 by four.

In the goals department, Samoskevich (21) is joined by Wilmer Skoog (21) as two of six Checkers rookies to score 20 goals. That franchise record belongs to Warren Foegele, who lit the lamp 28 times in 2017-18.

Between the pipes, Spencer Knight is one shutout away from matching Justin Peters' franchise record of six, set in 2012-13.

POWER TRIP

The Checkers converted twice on four power-play opportunities Wednesday in Hershey, a strong uptick from the previous stretch of two goals over 26 man advantages. It marked the first time the team recorded multiple power-play goals since March 13, and the Checkers are hoping it represents a resurgence for the unit. The Checkers are currently operating at a 16.3 percent clip on the man advantage, which would be the third lowest finish for the power play in team history.

LOCKED IN

Will Lockwood continues to be a strong offensive driver for the Checkers since returning from his stint in the NHL. The forward picked up two assists in Wednesday's loss to Hershey, and now has nine points in his last five contests.

THE ONES TO WATCH

Charlotte

Will Lockwood - 9 points in last 5 games

Mackie Samoskevich - 12 points in last 9 games

Wilmer Skoog - 10 goals in last 13 games

Hershey

Mike Vecchione - 7 points in last 6 games

Joe Snively - 9 points in last 6 games

Logan Day - 6 points in last 6 games

THE INFO

Puck drops tonight in Hershey at 7 p.m. It is the AHL's Game of the Week, so you can catch the action on AHLTV for free!

