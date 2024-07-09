Checkers Sign Kyle Criscuolo to AHL Deal

July 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers added a wealth of experience to their roster today, inking forward Kyle Criscuolo to a one-year AHL contract.

Criscuolo, 32, has logged 430 games at the AHL level, posting 248 points (105g, 143a) along the way while suiting up for Grand Rapids - where he won a Calder Cup in 2017 - Rochester, Lehigh Valley, San Diego, San Jose and Utica. Last season he ranked fourth on the Comets with 42 points (16g, 26a) in 63 games.

The New Jersey native has also appeared in 16 NHL games over his career for Buffalo, Detroit and San Jose.

Prior to turning pro Criscuolo spent four years at Harvard, racking up 113 points (53g, 60a) in 124 games and earning a spot on the ECAC Second All-Star Team his junior and senior seasons.

