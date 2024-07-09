Moose Sign Forward Mark Liwiski

July 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Mark Liwiski to a one-year contract through the 2024-25 season.

Mark Liwiski

Left Wing

Born Aug. 8, 2001 -- Dauphin, Man.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots L

Liwiski, 22, tallied two points (1G, 1A), and 26 penalty minutes, in seven games with the Moose during the 2023-24 regular season. The Dauphin, Man. product scored his first AHL goal on April 13, 2024 against the Iowa Wild. Liwiski also recorded one assist in one Calder Cup Playoff game. The winger played 54 ECHL games with the Norfolk Admirals in 2023-24, accumulating 25 points (11G, 14A) and a league-leading 310 penalty minutes. He also played two games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Liwiski has appeared in 121 career ECHL contests, totalling 42 points (21G, 21A) and 502 penalty minutes.

