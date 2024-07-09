Cheveldayoff Signs One-Year AHL Contract

July 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed forward Ty Cheveldayoff to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Cheveldayoff, 21, joins the organization after turning pro in 2023-24 as he appeared in two regular season games with the Maine Mariners (ECHL), scoring one goal two days after he made his debut on April 14, 2024. He also notched one assist along with 26 penalty minutes in seven postseason contests with Maine.

A native of Stony Plain, Alberta, Cheveldayoff played four seasons of junior hockey with the Spokane Chiefs (WHL) from 2020-24, totaling 43 goals and 56 assists for 99 points as well as 326 penalty minutes in 194 games. Additionally, he registered one goal in eight playoff appearances.

In 2022-23, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound forward ranked fifth amongst all Chiefs skaters as he established career-highs in goals (20), assists (23) and points (43) while his 113 penalty minutes were tied for the team-lead.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.