Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

July 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)







This past week Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark became the first rookie in Women's National Basketball Association history to record a triple double, Atlanta United transferred midfielder Thiago Almada to Brazilian top-flight side Botafogo for a Major League Soccer record fee, and the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds named Derek Laxdal their new head coach. Highlights from this week come from the Women's National Basketball Association, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Canadian Premier League, Canadian Football League, Indoor Football League, European League of Football, International League, Texas League, Premier Lacrosse League, Pro Volleyball Federation and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Watch as Caitlin Clark made WNBA history, becoming the first rookie to drop a triple-double with 19 PTS, 13 REB & 12 AST with 2 STL as the Indiana Fever upset the New York Liberty, 83-78.

BIG3

The BIG3 announced that energy executives Eric Mullins and Milton Carroll have purchased the rights to the third location-based BIG3 franchise with plans to base the team in Houston. Carroll and Mullins will take ownership for the 2025 season, when all BIG3 teams will represent home markets. This announcement follows the purchase of rights to the LA and Miami-based BIG3 franchises earlier this year. "I am so pleased to be bringing another BIG3 franchise to a state that has been so loyal to the BIG3 for so many years," said BIG3 CEO and co-founder, Ice Cube. "Eric and Milton have been at the top of their game for their entire careers, and I am confident that the Houston BIG3 team will be no different. Their combined experience mirrors that of the BIG3, Eric knows what it's like to be a player, Milton knows what it's like to be an owner, and both of them know how to engineer long-term successful resources. Together, I know we will create the perfect environment for our third franchise. ¬Â

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that the club signed 6-foot-6 guard Teddy Allen for the remainder of the 2024 season. The reigning MVP from Phoenix, Arizona will return to the CEBL to continue his third season. "Teddy is a tremendous basketball talent, and he will have an immediate and profound impact on the court. Through extensive conversation with him I realized that with support of his teammates, coaches, our loyal fan base, and the community at large, he can also make a real positive difference in our locker room and the City of Saskatoon," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "Teddy is a personable, well-spoken, thought-filled, and insightful individual, and I am convinced that he has the capacity to positively impact this franchise and community for the remainder of the season and hopefully years to come. ¬Â

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Atlanta United have transferred midfielder Thiago Almada to Brazilian top-flight side Botafogo for an MLS-record fee. Almada, a 2022 FIFA World Cup champion with Argentina, joined Atlanta in February 2022 for a reported MLS-record $16 million fee from boyhood side Vélez Sarsfield. Almada was electric during his Atlanta United career, tallying 23 goals and 33 assists in 77 regular-season matches. BEST Goals in MLS!

National Women's Soccer League

The National Women's Soccer League today announced CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current and the world's first soccer stadium purpose built for a women's professional team, as the site of the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, on Saturday, November 23. Opened in March of 2024 on the Berkley Riverfront near downtown Kansas City, CPKC Stadium is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities designed to enhance the player experience. With a capacity of 11,500 fans and no seat more than 100 feet from the pitch, the stadium sets a new standard forwomen's sports venues worldwide. For the third straight season, the NWSL Championship will air live in primetime on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET. "CPKC Stadium epitomizes the explosive growth and investment we are witnessing in the NWSL, women's soccer and women's sports around the world," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "It was a natural choice to stage the league's marquee event in a venue that exemplifies the profound impact of infrastructure, investment and community support on the continued development and success of our sport. We thank the KC Current organization for their partnership in bringing this event to their community and look forward to celebrating the 2024 season finale in November. ¬Â

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman Talks League Growth, NWSL Final, and Upcoming Changes

Canadian Premier League

The best moments from week 13

Northern Super League

The Northern Super League, Canada's professional women's soccer league, announces the appointment of Christina Litz as its first-ever President. The respected Canadian sports executive was selected by the Northern Super League Club Owners with unanimous support ahead of the inaugural season kick-off in April 2025. Northern Super League Founder Diana Matheson will transition to the role of Chief Growth Officer. This new position enables Matheson to focus on her passion-growing women's soccer in Canada. Under this role, she will focus on developing further League opportunities and valued connections with fans, partners and investors. Matheson will continue to act as the Northern Super League's primary spokesperson and ambassador. "I could not be more excited to have Christina as the Northern Super League's first President. Part of the ambition of this project from the beginning was to create opportunities for women on and off the field and to attract top business leaders to help us expand.. Her extensive sports business experience, dedication and overall vision make her the perfect person to lead us to kick-off in 2025 and beyond," said Matheson. "We need a team of driven leaders working together to make professional women's soccer in Canada a key part of the global sports landscape. As I shift into my new role, we will work to ensure the Northern Super League competes as one of the world's top professional leagues.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Seattle Kraken announced that Derek Laxdal has been hired as the new head coach of the franchise's American Hockey League ( AHL) affiliate, Coachella Valley Firebirds. Laxdal succeeds Dan Bylsma, becoming the Firebirds' second head coach in franchise history. "We are pleased to welcome Derek and his family to the Coachella Valley Firebirds," said Seattle Kraken General Manager, Ron Francis. "Derek has a successful history of coaching and developing players at all levels. We look forward to him leading our group as we continue to build upon the foundation we have established in the AHL and the local community in our first two years in the Valley. ¬Â Laxdal, 58 joins Coachella Valley from the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Oshawa Generals where he led his team last season to an 89-point (40-19-7) regular season record and a spot in the OHL Championship Series. As a result, he was voted OHL Coach of the Year by his coaching peers from across the league.

ECHL

The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the National Hockey League's (NHL) Toronto Maple Leafs, have announced a new affiliation agreement. The Cyclones spent the previous season as the affiliate for the New York Rangers, while the Maple Leafs were affiliated with the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers since 2018. "We are thrilled to be associated with an organization with such a storied history as the Toronto Maple Leafs," said Cyclones General Manager President Kristin Ropp. "To partner with an organization that places value in the development of players from the ECHL through the AHL and into the NHL is truly exciting. ¬Â "We are excited to embark on this new partnership with the Cincinnati Cyclones," stated Brad Treliving, General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. "This is a significant investment for our hockey club as we look to provide our players with the best resources available to support their growth and professional development. ¬Â

Federal Prospect Hockey League

The FPHL announces the 2024-25 schedule. They will be entering their 15th season when the 2024-25 season begins in October. Each of the teams will play a balance schedule, 28 home games and 28 road games. This year the FPHL would like to welcome 3 new member teams. Athens Rock Lobsters - Athens, GA, Dashers Hockey - Danville, IL, and Monroe Moccasins - Monroe, LA.

The FPHL also has welcomed *The Hudson Valley Venom - Hudson Valley, NY (Hudson Valley purchased the Elmira River Sharks membership at the end of the 2023-24 season) With the new additions, the FPHL starts the 2024-25 season with fourteen (14) teams.

Ontario Hockey League

The Windsor Spitfires Spitfires are excited to announce Greg Walters as the new Head Coach of the hockey club. A native of Toronto, Ontario, with 13 years of OHL coaching experience, and 22 years in total, Walters rounds out the Spits' coaching staff for the 2024-25 season. Walters has a vast amount of hockey experience including his most recent role as Head Coach of the Owen Sound Attack from 2021-24. Including another stint as Head Coach of the Oshawa Generals from 2018-20, Walters has compiled a career OHL head coaching record of 146-96-0-31. His OHL tenure has also included eight years as an Assistant Coach with the Sarnia Sting from 2002-10, followed by eight years as Head Coach/GM of the Georgetown Raiders before his jump to an OHL head coaching role.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Edmonton Elks have signed Americans Shawn Oakman (DL), Derrick Moncrief (LB), Noah Taylor (DL), along with National Zach Mathis (WR) and Global Les Maruo (LB). Oakman joins the Green and Gold after being released by the Toronto Argonauts on June 11. The six-foot-nine lineman spent three seasons with the Double Blue (2021-23), where he won the 109th Grey Cup in 2022 and was named a two-time East Division All-Star (2021, 2022) and a CFL All-Star in his rookie season. In 45 career CFL games, the Philadelphia native has recorded 90 defensive tackles, 18 sacks and two forced fumbles.

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 4

Arena Football League

The Arena Football League and CBS Sports Network are excited to announce a new U.S. television agreement which will bring action packed arena football to a nationwide audience. The deal aims to elevate the profile of the Arena Football League and deliver unparalleled access to the thrilling sport while showcasing fast-paced, high-energy football to millions of viewers. "With the incredible action we all anticipate in this unique playoff format, games are going to be wild! Working with CBS Sports perfectly aligns with the thrilling stories that are about to unfold," said AFL Chairman Chris Chetty. "On behalf of the AFL, we are thrilled to announce CBS Sports Network as the exclusive television partner for our 2024 playoffs and ArenaBowl XXXIII" said AFL Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "This agreement provides an opportunity for our fans across the country to watch and enjoy the excitement of the Arena Football League. ¬Â This partnership represents a significant opportunity and a glimpse into the future. Fans can anticipate an exciting postseason ahead, filled with thrilling games and exclusive content airing on CBS Sports Network.

Indoor Football League

IFL Plays of the Week 16

European League of Football

Top 10 Plays of Week 7

BASEBALL

International League

Marlins No. 3 prospect Max Meyer strikes out six batters in 4 2/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Jacksonville

Twins prospects Jair Camargo and Chris Williams hit back-to-back homers

Texas League

A's No. 3 prospect Denzel Clarke hits for the cycle

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

TOP 10 Highlights from Week 5

National Lacrosse League

On June 26, 2024, Head Coach Eddie (Ed) Comeau was inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame as part of the esteemed Class of 2024.

The Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame celebrates extraordinary achievement in the Lacrosse Community and inspires future generations to make their dreams come true. Comeau's legacy in lacrosse is marked by his remarkable success across collegiate, professional, and international levels. With two National Lacrosse League (NLL) Coach of the Year awards, Comeau boasts one of the NLL's all-time winningest records. His championship victories with the Toronto Rock, Rochester Knighthawks, and current team the Georgia Swarm are notable in his career. Comeau's involvement with Canada's National teams spans from 1994 to the present day. His roles have included team manager, assistant coach, and video support staff for the Men's Team Canada in 1994, 2002, 2006, and 2014, achieving bronze, silver, and gold medals. In the Men's World Box Lacrosse Championship, where Canada has consistently excelled, Ed has contributed to Gold Medal victories in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019 as both Assistant Coach and Head Coach. He is set to continue his impactful journey as General Manager in 2024.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

The Pro Volleyball Federation's Atlanta Vibe have appointed Kayla Banwarth, former Power Five head volleyball coach and member of the 2016 USA Olympic Team, as their new head coach. Banwarth has already assumed her role with the team. "Hiring Coach Banwarth was a clear next move for us as we strive to build a world-class sports organization and bring home Atlanta's next pro sports championship," stated team owner Colleen Craig. "Banwarth's experience at the highest level of volleyball, combined with passion for the sport and high volleyball IQ, make her an ideal candidate to lead the Atlanta Vibe into the future. We give her credit for shaping the 2025 roster with returning stars and new talent, as she already has a vision for the team. ¬Â Banwarth's illustrious career as an athlete with Team USA garnered eight medals in six years of international competition, including a bronze at the 2016 Olympic games and a gold medal at the 2014 FIVB World Championship, the first gold medal for the U.S. at a major tournament. Banwarth replaces Todd Dagenais, who served as the head coach of the Vibe in its inaugural season and guided the team to the year-end postseason tournament, eventually falling to Grand Rapids in a five-set semifinal thriller. Craig expressed gratitude to Dagenais for his role in establishing the franchise and building it into a premier organization.

Atlanta Vibe hire former Husker Banwarth as head coach

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Top 10 Plays -Week 10 - 2024 season

Big Layout Grabs from the first 10 weeks of the 2024 UFA season!

