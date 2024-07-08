Christina Litz Named First President of Northern Super League

Toronto, ON - The Northern Super League, Canada's professional women's soccer league, today announces the appointment of Christina Litz as its first-ever President. The respected Canadian sports executive was selected by the Northern Super League Club Owners with unanimous support ahead of the inaugural season kick-off in April 2025.

Northern Super League Founder Diana Matheson will transition to the role of Chief Growth Officer. This new position enables Matheson to focus on her passion-growing women's soccer in Canada. Under this role, she will focus on developing further League opportunities and valued connections with fans, partners and investors. Matheson will continue to act as the Northern Super League's primary spokesperson and ambassador.

With the start of this new chapter, Litz's wealth of experience in sports management in commercial and marketing matters will help the Northern Super League drive women's soccer in Canada to new heights. Matheson has expressed her excitement about the appointment and her confidence in Litz as a valuable addition to the team.

"I could not be more excited to have Christina as the Northern Super League's first President. Part of the ambition of this project from the beginning was to create opportunities for women on and off the field and to attract top business leaders to help us expand.. Her extensive sports business experience, dedication and overall vision make her the perfect person to lead us to kick-off in 2025 and beyond,"Â said Matheson. "We need a team of driven leaders working together to make professional women's soccer in Canada a key part of the global sports landscape. As I shift into my new role, we will work to ensure the Northern Super League competes as one of the world's top professional leagues."Â

Before being appointed as the Northern Super League's inaugural President, Litz held senior roles at leading sports organizations, including the Canadian Football League (CFL), Woodbine Entertainment and most recently, True North Sports and Entertainment as Chief Brand and Commercial Officer. Litz is a proud Manitoban and a University of Manitoba Faculty of Law graduate.

"I am honoured to take on the role of President of the Northern Super League and lead this ground-breaking League into its next chapter,"Â said Litz. "Diana, the Club Owners and the entire "ËProject 8' team have done a phenomenal job establishing a solid base for the League, and I am excited to continue this momentum. Together, we will build on their vision and efforts to elevate women's soccer in Canada across all platforms in preparation for the league's inaugural season."Â

The Northern Super League Club Owners shared their enthusiasm for the new leadership appointments.

"Christina brings a strategic mindset and a passion for the sport that aligns perfectly with our ambitions for the Northern Super League. Her proven track record in leading top Canadian sports businesses will be invaluable as we launch and continue to develop into an established league worldwide,"Â said Helena Ruken, CEO of AFC Toronto. "We are confident that the Northern Super League will achieve unprecedented success under Christina and Diana's leadership and provide a platform for women involved in every level of sport to shine."Â

