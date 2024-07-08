Sinead King Named Chief Business Officer for Vancouver's Northern Super League Club

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver's Northern Super League (NSL) club announced on Thursday the addition of Sinead King as chief business officer. King will oversee the business side of the new club and will work closely with Stephanie Labbe, general manager of women's soccer.

"We are excited to officially welcome Sinead," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC CEO. "Sinead is passionate about the sport and growing the landscape of women's soccer in our country. She brings a wealth of knowledge, both professionally and personally. Her experience and leadership will help guide the vision for this new club."

Most recently, King served as the director of partnership engagement with the Canada Plastics Pact, working with retailers, brands, manufacturers, and recyclers to reduce plastic waste and develop a circular, sustainable economy.

Prior to joining Canada Plastics Pact, King spent eight years working in finance as the global head of operations for HSBC, where she worked in countries such as United Kingdom, India, Canada, China, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Poland. King was living in Hyderabad, India before relocating permanently back to Vancouver in 2022.

"I'm privileged to be a part of building Vancouver's first women's professional soccer team," added King. "I'm excited to be a leader in growing women's sport by providing opportunities for players today and allowing young girls in Canada to follow their dreams. The NSL is doing a fantastic job in launching the league and it's been thrilling to see the other clubs unveil their brands. I cannot wait to showcase Vancouver's name and logo in the coming months!"

King, born and raised in England, completed her bachelor of science honours degree in psychology at the University of Nottingham, where she also was the captain for the university side. Her passion for soccer began in her youth as she played in the academies for both Chelsea FC and Southampton FC.

