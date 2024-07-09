Dallas Wings Announce Partnership with Hairitage by Mindy McKnight

July 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings announced Hairitage by Mindy McKnight as their official haircare partner today. The agreement with the haircare company features in-game, social media and community activations.

Hairitage is the first clean and high-performing hair care brand that truly encompasses the needs of every hair type and texture. No matter your hair needs, you can trust in finding the best products with modern and efficacious formulations that work. The brand offers a full assortment of shampoos, conditioners, treatments, stylers and hair tools.

"With Dallas being my family's hometown, I am so excited to get further involved with the community and the Dallas Wings organization," said Mindy McKnight, founder of Hairitage by Mindy McKnight and top Youtube creator of CuteGirlsHairstyles. "I'm looking forward to partnering with the team on fun activations."

Hairitage will be activating at various Dallas Wings games throughout the 2024 season. Hairitage will be the presenting partner for "Celebration Latina Night" on Sept. 1, when the Wings host the Indiana Fever at 3 p.m. CT. Hairitage will also host six Concourse Activations, one pre-game Styling Station and an all-exclusive influencer game night.

Social media involvement includes a Game Ready with Me feature series, which will highlight pregame routines of the Dallas Wings. Additionally, Hairitage will sponsor a Rapid Fire feature series. The Dallas Wings will also host Hairitage Influencers at select home games during the regular season.

For community impact, Hairitage will be an associate partner of a women's shelter giveback initiative. Hairitage will donate products to a select women's shelter in the Dallas-Forth Worth Area with members of the Dallas Wings accompanying Hairitage representatives for the donation.

Hairitage is available for purchase at Walmart, CVS, Kroger, HEB and Amazon.

