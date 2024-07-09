A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week for 19th Time

July 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Aces forward A'ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from June 27-July 7. It is the 19th Player of the Week honor for the two-time M'VP, moving her alone into 7th place for most career Player of the Week awards.

Wilson averaged league-highs of 25.2 points and 3.2 blocks per game, while adding 9.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals a game. She also connected on 53.1% of her field goal attempts, 36.4% from distance and 84.4% from the line in leading the Aces to a 5-1 record.

This marks the 3rd Player of the Week honor for Wilson this season. She also earned both the May and June Western Conference Player of the Month awards.

Heading into a 3-game road stretch, the front-runner for the 2024 M'VP award is averaging league-bests of 27.0 ppg and 2.7 bpg to go with 10.9 rpg (2nd in the W), 2.7 apg and 1.8 spg, while shooting 52.6% from the field, 37.9% from 3-point range and 85.4% at the line.

