OSC Weekly Live Event Listings

This week starts off with soccer as AppleTV brings a pair of matches from the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup for free. At 7 pm Atlanta United takes on Indy Eleven, and at 11 pm Sacramento Republic meets the Seattle Sounders. Links to all the games listed below can be found at https://freeplaysportshq.com/. You can access each game by going to the site listed by the game below and searching for it, or visiting FreePlay Sports HQ for direct links.

Day baseball starts off Wednesday with the Appalachian League's Kingsport Axmen at the Burlington Sock Puppets at 11 am and the Las Vegas Aviators and Sugar Land Space Cowboys meeting in the Pacific Coast League at 1:05 pm. The US Open Cup continues on AppleTV with Sporting KC and FC Dallas squaring off at 9 pm and LAFC and New Mexico United trading kicks at 11 pm. More day baseball arrives Thursday, with a trio of American Association games starting the day, beginning with the Cleburne Railroaders at Kane County Cougars at 12:30 pm. There are a couple of AA Eastern League games on tap later that day, with the Somerset Patriots at Erie SeaWolves at 6:05 pm and Portland Sea Dogs and Hartford Yard Goats at 7 pm. The Canadian Football League features a nice East Division match-up at 7:30 pm as the Toronto Argonauts visit the Montreal Alouettes.

The Women's National Basketball Association drops its weekly Ion double-header on Friday night. At 7:30 pm, the Phoenix Mercury meet the Indiana Fever, and the Minnesota Lynx are in Seattle to take on the Storm at 10 pm. The CFL showcases Calgary at Winnipeg at 8 and in baseball the South Bend Cubs battle the Dayton Dragons in the Midwest League at 7:05 pm. On Saturday, Major League Soccer throws everything at us with 14 games available for free on AppleTV. The highlight hits late in the day with LAFC hosting the Columbus Crew at 10:30 pm. In the Indoor Football League, six games pack the slate, starting with Green Bay at Jacksonville at 7:05 pm. Meanwhile, the WNBA starts off the day with a couple of network broadcasts. New York meets Chicago on CBS at 1 pm, followed by Los Angeles and Dallas at 3:30 pm. The fifteen-game baseball slate is highlighted by the Norfolk Tides and Memphis Redbirds at 7:35 pm.

On Sunday, BIG3 Basketball airs its Anaheim Showcase on CBS at 3:00 pm. In soccer, MLS Next Pro schedules a trio of matches, with the best being Whitecaps FC against the Tacoma Defiance at 7 pm. In baseball, there's the Tampa Tarpons at Dunedin Blue Jays at noon in the Florida State League, and the Durham Bulls meet Charlotte Knights at 5 pm in the International League. On Monday, the American Association offers three games, with the Kane County Cougars and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks bringing your free week to an end at 8:02 pm.

Enjoy your week. Enjoy your sports. Enjoy OurSports.

ALL TIMES EST

Tuesday, July 9

6:00 pm EL: Bowie BaySox @ Altoona Curve MiLB

6:30 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

6:35 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ State College Spikes MLBDL

6:35 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

7:00 pm US Open: Atlanta United v Indy Eleven AppleTV

7:00 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Bristol State Liners APPY

7:00 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

7:00 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Elizabethton River Runners APPY

7:00 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

7:30 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

7:30 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Lake Country DockHounds AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

8:02 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

11:00 pm US Open: Sacramento Republic v Seattle Sounders AppleTV



Wednesday, July 10

11:00 am APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

1:05 pm PCL: Las Vegas Aviators @ Sugar Land Space Cowboys MiLB

6:30 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

6:30 pm IL: Scranton/WB Rail Riders @ Syracuse Mets Stadium

6:35 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ State College Spikes MLBDL

6:35 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Bristol State Liners APPY

7:00 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Elizabethton River Riders APPY

7:00 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

7:10 pm EL: Portland Sea Dogs @ Hartford Yard Goats MiLB

7:30 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

7:30 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Lake Country DockHounds AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

8:02 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

9:00 pm US Open: Sporting Kansas City v FC Dallas AppleTV

11:00 pm US Open: LAFC v New Mexico United AppleTV



Thursday, July 11

12:30 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

1:05 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Lake Country DockHounds AABTV

1:30 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

5:05 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

6:05 pm EL: Somerset Patriots @ Erie SeaWolves MiLB

6:35 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ State College Spikes MLBDL

6:35 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

7:00 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

7:00 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Kingsport Axmen APPY

7:00 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:00 pm EL: Portland Sea Dogs @ Hartford Yard Goats Stadium

7:00 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Elizabethton River Riders APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

7:30 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

7:30 pm CFL: Toronto Argonauts @ Montreal Alouettes CFL+

7:35 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV



Friday, July 12

6:35 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ State College Spikes MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

7:00 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

7:00 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Kingsport Axmen APPY

7:00 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Elizabethton River Riders APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Crosscutters @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

7:05 pm MWL: South Bend Cubs @ Dayton Dragons MiLB

7:30 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

7:30 pm WNBA: Phoenix Mercury @ Indiana Fever Ion

7:35 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Lake Country DockHounds AABTV

7:45 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

8:30 pm CFL: Calgary Stampeders @ Winnipeg Blue Bombers CFL+

10:00 pm WNBA: Minnesota Lynx @ Seattle Storm Ion



Saturday, July 13

1:00 pm WNBA: New York Liberty @ Chicago Sky ABC

3:30 pm WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks @ Dallas Wings CBS

5:00 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

6:00 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

6:30 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

6:35 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ State College Spikes MLBDL

6:35 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

7:00 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

7:00 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:00 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

7:00 pm APL: Kingsport Axemen @ Elizabethton River Riders APPY

7:00 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Crosscutters @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

7:05 pm IFL: Green Bay Blizzard @ Jacksonville Sharks YouTube

7:05 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

7:05 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Lake Country DockHounds AABTV

7:30 pm MLS: FC Cincinnati v Charlotte FC AppleTV

7:30 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

7:30 pm MLS: DC United v Nashville SC AppleTV

7:30 pm MLS: CF Montreal v Atlanta United AppleTV

7:30 pm MLS: New England Revolution v Orlando City SC AppleTV

7:30 pm MLS: Toronto FC v Philadelphia Union AppleTV

7:35 pm IL: Norfolk Tides @ Memphis Redbirds MiLB

8:05 pm IFL: Quad City Steamwheelers @ Tulsa Oilers YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Sioux Falls Storm @ Iowa Barnstormers YouTube

8:30 pm MLS: Austin FC v Seattle Sounders AppleTV

8:30 pm MLS: Chicago Fire v New York City FC AppleTV

8:30 pm MLS: FC Dallas v LA Galaxy AppleTV

8:30 pm MLS: Houston Dallas v Minnesota United AppleTV

8:30 pm MLS: St. Louis CITY v Vancouver Whitecaps AppleTV

8:30 pm MLS: Colorado Rapids v New York Red Bulls AppleTV

9:05 pm IFL: Duke City Gladiators @ Bay Area Panthers YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: San Antonio Gunslingers @ Tucson Sugar Skulls YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: Vegas Knight Hawks @ Northern Arizona Wranglers YouTube

10:30 pm MLS: LAFC v Columbus Crew AppleTV

10:30 pm MLS: Portland Timbers v Real Salt Lake AppleTV

10:30 pm MLS: San Jose Earthquakes v Sporting Kansas City AppleTV



Sunday, July 14

12:00 pm FSL: Tampa Tarpons @ Dunedin Blue Jays MiLB

1:00 pm WNBA: Phoenix Mercury @ Connecticut Sun ABC

2:00 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

2:00 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

2:05 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

2:05 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

3:00 pm BIG3: Anaheim Showcase CBS

3:00 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

5:00 pm IL: Durham Bulls @ Charlotte Knights Stadium

5:30 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

5:30 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

5:30 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

5:30 pm APL: Kingsport Axemen @ Elizabethton River Runners APPY

5:30 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

7:00 pm MLSNP: Whitecaps FC 2 v Tacoma Defiance YouTube

7:30 pm MLSNP: Atlanta United 2 v Columbus Crew 2 YouTube

10:00 pm MLSNP: Colorado Rapids 2 v North Texas SC YouTube



Monday, July 15

7:30 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:45 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

8:02 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV



