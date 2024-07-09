Four Monarchs Headed to All-Star Game in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - At least four Kansas City Monarchs will play on their home field in the 2024 American Association All-Star Game.

First baseman Frankie Tostado, catcher Herbert Iser, and pitchers Nate Tellier and Julian Garcia have made the West Division's roster for the game, which will take place July 23 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

It will be the first league All-Star game at Legends Field since 2006. The two-day event will include the 2024 American Association Home Run Derby on July 22. Fans can find tickets and more information at MonarchsBaseball.com/AllStarGame.

Monarchs fans have the chance to send one more player to the All-Star Game. Outfielder Ross Adolph is on the Last Man In ballot, a fan vote to determine the final player selected to the roster for each of the two teams. Adolph leads the Monarchs with nine home runs on the season with a .905 OPS. Fans can vote here. Voting closes Thursday at noon Central time.

Tostado will start the game at first base for the West Division. The former Giants and Nationals prospect leads the American Association with a .377 batting average. His .983 OPS leads the Monarchs and ranks fifth in the league among batters with at least 115 plate appearances.

Iser is the reserve catcher on the West team. The former Phillies farmhand has shined in clutch moments for Kansas City, batting a team-best .419 with runners in scoring position. That includes a dramatic walk-off hit June 10 against Sioux Falls.

Tellier has been electric out of the Monarchs' bullpen. The UMass-Dartmouth alum and former Red Sox prospect sports a miniscule 1.97 ERA and 0.84 WHIP over 27.1 relief innings.

Garcia has impressed out of the bullpen and in the rotation for Kansas City, earning a 2.31 ERA over 13 appearances (three starts). The former Phillies prospect is coming off his best start of the season, where he threw 5.1 two-hit innings and struck out 10 against Gary SouthShore on Sunday.

The Monarchs start a six-game road trip Tuesday night at Winnipeg, returning home Tuesday, July 16.

