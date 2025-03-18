Hometown Star McMahon Back with Monarchs

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Hunter McMahon

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A hometown player and one of the Kansas City Monarchs' top pitchers is returning for 2025. The Monarchs have re-signed Kansas City, Missouri native Hunter McMahon.

The former Nationals and Twins prospect impressed in a variety of roles with the four-time league champions in 2024, throwing in the rotation and out of the bullpen. He showed plus stuff and impressive control, walking just 15 batters across 68 innings of work.

"I really think Hunter McMahon is a special talent," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "I like his arm, I think there's more there. I think he's a player who can be great for us this season."

McMahon and the Monarchs open their 2025 season on May 9 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Tickets are on sale now at MonarchsBaseball.com or by calling 913-328-5618.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, McMahon helped Staley High School to a runner-up finish in the MSHSAA Class 5 Tournament. He attended Coffeyville Community College for two years before pitching at Texas State in 2019.

The Nationals drafted McMahon in the 9th round out of Texas State. He made his pro debut that year, allowing just one earned run across nine appearances.

The Twins traded for McMahon in January 2020. He reached Triple-A St. Paul in 2023, posting a 1.59 ERA across seven appearances (two starts). McMahon began the 2024 season with Double-A Wichita, making eight appearances before heading to the Monarchs.

