Power Pitcher Strikes Deal with RailCats

March 18, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats bullpen corps added its newest member today. RailCats Manager Lamarr Rogers agreed to a deal with Jacob Coats, a former Houston Astros farmhand.

Coats is a 6-6 right-hander from Schertz, Texas. He attended Paris Junior College for two seasons, striking out 64 batters in 34 appearances. Coats would transfer to Houston Christian University, where Astros legend Lance Berkman coached him.

The hurler was first used as a bullpen arm during his 2019 season; after a COVID year in 2020, Coats would return to the Huskies in 2021. Coats would move from a reliever to a full-time starting pitcher in his final season. He would toe the slab in 14 starts, tossed two complete games, and struck out 79 batters in 78.1 innings.

After his college career ended, the Texan went undrafted. Not getting away from his goal of making it in professional baseball, Coats continued to workout at Tread Athletics. Coat's devotion would lead to his fastball touching 99 MPH, a mid-to-upper 80's slider, and a changeup that is in the low 90's. The Houston Astros signed the local product to a deal in winter 2022.

The heaver spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons in the 'Stros system. With his overpowering repertoire, Coats struck out 66 batters in 50.2 innings over 34 appearances he had. Coats missed this past season as he recovered from Tommy John Surgery.

"Last offseason, Jacob was one of the most sought-after arms in the free agent market after his release from the Houston Astros organization," Lamarr Rogers said." "Instead of signing, he elected to take some time off from the game and get himself healthy mentally and physically. At his best, he's a 6'6", 240lb, 99mph closer / late-inning guy with attitude. He's excited about the opportunity, and I'm pleased to welcome him to our RailCats team."

The Gary SouthShore RailCats are entering their 22nd season and opening day is scheduled for May 9th in Franklin against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The home opener at the US Steel Yard will take place on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:45 as the Cleburne Railroaders come into town. Tickets for all RailCats games can be purchased by clicking the link, or you can call the office at (219)-882-2255. https://railcatsbaseball.com/

