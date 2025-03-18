Goldeyes Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced their 2025 promotional schedule Tuesday.

"We're thrilled to unveil an exciting lineup of promotions for the upcoming season, packed with fan-favourite theme nights, special giveaways, and unforgettable experiences at the ballpark," said Goldeyes Director of Sales & Marketing Dan Chase. "From fireworks shows to cultural nights and family-friendly entertainment, we can't wait to welcome our fans to Blue Cross Park and create lasting memories all season long."

The Home Opener is Tuesday, May 20, and the first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Goldeyes jersey that will only be available to those attending this game. The evening will conclude with the first of seven spectacular post-game fireworks shows by award-winning Archangel Fireworks.

A pair of School Day games with 11:00 a.m. game times are scheduled for May 22 and June 4. Thousands of students from Winnipeg and the surrounding area will be in attendance and are guaranteed to have a memorable experience at the ballpark.

For the first time since 2019, the Goldeyes will be home Canada Day for a special 4:00 p.m. game time. The team will wear special jerseys designed by a member of the Junior Fan Club for what is certain to be a celebration of all things Canadian.

Shirt Off Our Backs Night returns July 10 with one lucky fan winning the jersey off a Goldeyes player's back after each inning. Other great prizes that can be won include a Jamaican vacation July 24 and a trip to Churchill August 24.

Bark in the Park - a proven favourite - is set to return August 23. This is a special dog-friendly event where fans are invited to bring their dogs along to enjoy a Goldeyes game.

The regular season concludes with Fan Appreciation Day on September 1. This game will feature a team photo giveaway and pre-game on-field autograph session.

As in previous years, the organization will continue to celebrate causes and communities, including Lou Gehrig's Night (June 19), National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21), Pride Night (June 28), Autism Acceptance Night (July 3), Ukrainian Night (July 30), B'Nai Brith Day (August 10), and Soireé Francophone (August 22).

The remaining fireworks dates all occur on Fridays: June 6, July 11, and August 29. All Friday games have been scheduled for 7:00 p.m. to accommodate fireworks when applicable.

Notable Dates Include:

Tuesday, May 20 - 6:30 p.m. - Home Opener, Jersey Giveaway, & Fireworks

Wednesday, May 21 - 6:30 p.m. - Magnet Schedule Giveaway

Thursday, May 22 - 11:00 a.m. - School Day Game

Wednesday, June 4 - 11:00 a.m. - School Day Game

Friday, June 6 - 7:00 p.m. - Fireworks

Sunday, June 8 - 1:00 p.m. - Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame Game

Wednesday, June 18 - 6:30 p.m. - Country Night

Friday, June 20 - 7:00 p.m. - 80s Night, Rubik's Cube Giveaway, & Post-Game Screening of Back to the Future

Saturday, June 21 - 6:00 p.m. - National Indigenous Peoples Day

Friday, June 27 - 7:00 p.m. - Rock Night & Fireworks

Tuesday, July 1 - 4:00 p.m. - Canada Day

Thursday, July 10 - 6:30 p.m. - Shirt Off Our Backs Night

Friday, July 11 - 7:00 p.m. - Fireworks

Thursday, July 24 - 6:30 p.m. - Jamaica Trip Giveaway

Friday, July 25 - 7:00 p.m. - Christmas in July & Fireworks

Wednesday, July 30 - 6:30 p.m. - Ukrainian Night

Friday, August 8 - 7:00 p.m. - Manitoba Social Night, Social Shirt Giveaway, & Fireworks

Saturday, August 23 - 6:00 p.m. - Bark in the Park

Sunday, August 24 - 1:00 p.m. - Journey to Churchill Trip Giveaway

Friday, August 29 - 7:00 p.m. - Fireworks

Saturday, August 30 - 6:00 p.m. - Player Card Giveaway

Monday, September 1 - 1:00 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Day, Team Photo Giveaway, & Autograph Session

The Goldeyes will begin the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

