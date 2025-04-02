Monarchs to Host Pack the Park Night for Variety KC

April 2, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs and Variety KC are teaming up for Pack the Park Night for Variety KC on Friday, May 30, at Legends Field.

The night will feature a special pregame ceremony where a Variety KC child will run the bases at Legends Field. A representative from Variety KC will throw out the first pitch, and Variety KC families will be honored throughout the night.

It's also a Fireworks Friday game, featuring the best fireworks display in town after the final out.

First pitch for the Monarchs' game against the Sioux Falls Canaries is set for 6:35 p.m. Tickets for the game are on sale now at MonarchsBaseball.com or by calling 913-328-5618.

"We're excited to host our friends at Variety KC and Pack the Park on May 30," Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "Variety KC is an outstanding organization that we're proud to partner with year after year. This will be an unforgettable night."

"At Variety KC, we believe in the power of community and inclusion, and our continued partnership with the Kansas City Monarchs is a testament to that," said Ali O'Grady, Community Liasion Officer for Variety KC. "Pack the Park Night is more than just a game--it's an opportunity to bring families together and celebrate the incredible impact of creating spaces where everyone belongs."

The night is the latest step in a long-standing partnership between the Monarchs and Variety KC, which includes the inclusive playground at Legends Field.

For more on the Monarchs, visit MonarchsBaseball.com.

