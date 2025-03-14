Star Outfielder Adolph Re-Signs with Monarchs

March 14, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs' top home run hitter is returning for 2025. Ross Adolph, a core player on the Monarchs' 2024 squad, has re-signed with the four-time league champions.

Adolph, an outfielder, was one of the Monarchs' most dependable players in 2024, playing in a team- best 95 of the club's 99 games.

The Ohio native led Kansas City with 16 home runs and tied for the team lead with 57 RBIs while ranking second on the Monarchs in hits (108) and walks (44).

"Ross Adolph had a special year for us last year," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He played every day, played hard every day, and handled himself so well. I think with the pieces that we're looking to put around him he could be even better in 2025. We're very excited to have him back."

The move helps solidify the Monarchs' stable of hitters for the 2025 season. Adolph, shortstop Josh Bissonette and slugger Jhailyn Ortiz are all back from a season ago, with former Kansas City Royal Jorge Bonifacio joining the club.

The Monarchs' season starts May 9 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Tickets are on sale now.

Originally from Findlay, Ohio, Adolph played college ball at Toledo, where he tied a school record with 15 home runs his junior year in 2018.

The Mets drafted Adolph in the 12th round in 2018. He made his pro debut with Low-A Brooklyn that season and made the New York-Penn League All-Star Game.

The Mets traded Adolph to Houston in January 2019. He rose through the ranks with the Astros, reaching Triple-A Sugar Land for 19 games in 2023.

Adolph produced a .302/.406/.517 slash line with Kansas City in 2024 while providing solid defense in the outfield and an uplifting presence in the Monarchs' clubhouse.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 14, 2025

Star Outfielder Adolph Re-Signs with Monarchs - Kansas City Monarchs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.