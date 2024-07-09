Adolph Impresses, But Singles Sink Monarchs

July 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Ross Adolph was perfect at the plate, but a parade of singles led the Winnipeg Goldeyes past the Kansas City Monarchs 7-3 Tuesday night at Blue Cross Park.

Adolph's big night kicks off his campaign to make the 2024 American Association All-Star Game in Kansas City through the Last Man In fan vote. Fans can vote for Adolph here. Voting closes Thursday at noon Central time.

Winnipeg won Tuesday's game with 10 hits, all of them singles in the sixth and seventh innings. The Goldeyes scored six runs on eight singles in the sixth inning to take control.

Kansas City took the early lead on a Joe Suozzi RBI single in the second. Monarchs starter Michael Watson didn't allow a hit through his first five innings, though the rookie walked six during that span.

Watson allowed an infield hit to begin the sixth inning, prompting Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra to go to the bullpen for Zack Leban. Leban would be charged with five runs in the inning, including one that scored with Nate Tellier on the mound.

Goldeyes starter Zac Reininger earned the win, scattering 10 Monarchs hits without walking a batter in 7.1 innings. He was charged with three runs, two of which scored after he left the mound in the eighth.

Frankie Tostado contributed an RBI double in the two-run frame, which brought the Monarchs within four. They would get no closer.

UP NEXT

Kansas City will look to level the series against Winnipeg Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. Joey Matulovich will start for the Goldeyes against Monarchs right-hander Jackson Goddard. Fans can watch the game at AABaseball.TV and listen at 810WHB.com/Monarchs.

