Franchise-Record Seven Railroaders Chosen for the 2024 American Association All Star Team

July 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

The American Association's 2024 All-Star Break in Kansas City, KS will feature plenty of Cleburne's finest as seven Railroaders were voted in to represent the East Division. Your Cleburne all-stars are Infielders Carter Aldrete, Jaxx Groshans, Shed Long, outfielders Hill Alexander, Brian O'Grady, pitchers Jacques Pucheu and Chris Muller.

Aldrete was the league's Batter of the Month in May and leads the team in batting average (.321) and hits (69). He's tied for second in home runs for Cleburne with 13, 4th most in the Association, and has driven in 40 runs.

The Railroaders infield is in sync as Long's numbers match Aldrete's as well. Manager Pete Incaviglia praised the former big leaguer earlier this season asking "where would we be without Shed?" As one of the smoothest and most consistent players in the league, Long has 64 hits on an average of .320, both second on the team.

If there was an award for most improved player, it would go to Groshans. Since being traded by Lake Country at the end of 2023, he's already surpassed his stats from last year through only half the games. Groshans has 13 home runs and 43 RBI, the second most for a Railroader. In the outfield, the Association's potential MVP candidates will be seen at Legends Field and for good reason. Alexander is one of the hottest hitters in the league right now, recently being named batter of the week at the end of June. Hill the Thrill recently surpassed 60 hits and the 40 RBI mark along with nine home runs.

To round out the position players, what can be said about the season so far for O'Grady as the numbers don't lie. He's tied for the league lead in home runs with 16 and third in RBI (51), both most on the team.

Since joining the Railroaders earlier in the season, Pucheu has become Cleburne's ace on the mound. Highlighted by a one run complete game at Fargo-Moorhead, Pucheu season includes a 5-2 record on a 3.81 ERA and 38 strikeouts.

In 20 appearances, Muller has only allowed 10 earned runs as the opposition is batting .186 against him. With 33 strikeouts and a 3.14 ERA, 12 of Muller's 20 appearances featured no runs given up.

The fans have the opportunity to vote in one more Railroader for the American Association's Last Man Standing Fan Vote. RHP Kristian Scott is Cleburne's pick and the last man standing voting beings now and ends on Thursday, July 11th, at 12 p.m.

