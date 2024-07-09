McCabe Nominated for West Division's "Last Man In"
July 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
LINCOLN, NE - Lincoln Saltdogs RHP Brandon McCabe has been selected as a nominee for the American Association's West Division "Last Man in" for the 2024 All-Star Game.
In his first season with Lincoln, McCabe has posted a 1-2 record with a 3.60 ERA in 20 innings of work. The right-hander has had success with the strikeouts recording 30 of them to just 12 walks.
McCabe has only allowed runs in five of his 21 appearances in 2024 including a streak of seven scoreless outings to begin the season.
Recently, McCabe put together another scoreless outing streak of five consecutive from June 19th to July 3rd, including no hits, one walk, and eight punchouts.
Fans can vote for Brandon McCabe to be the West Division's "Last Man In" at this link: https://aabaseball.com/last-man-in-voting-2024-all-star-game/
The right-hander is one of six nominees from the West Division to be the "last man in" for the 2024 American Association All-Star Game being hosted at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.
