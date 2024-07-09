'Dogs Can't Hold on to Early Lead in Game One Loss

July 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (19-35) got the bats going early and often but Milwaukee's big fifth inning was too much for Lincoln in an 11-5 game one loss.

C Max Hewitt reached three of four times collecting a pair of singles, walking, and scoring a run.

INF Alex Baeza grabbed his 26th RBI of the season on a sacrifice fly and came around to score after leading the fifth inning off with a double.

Lincoln opened up their first and only season with the Milwaukee Milkmen (28-25) with a hot start taking the lead in the top of the first with an INF Jack Dragum RBI single scoring OF Aaron Takacs.

In the second, the 'Dogs continues to add to the lead with three more runs. INF Drew Devine with an RBI single, Baeza a sacrifice fly, and OF Zane Zurbrugg scored on a wild pitch.

Lincoln would fall victim to the first of two overturned home runs with OF Matt Pita having a three-run homer called foul after review, the Saltdogs would take a 5-4 lead to the bottom of the fifth.

Milwaukee would also have a homer called back, this time due to fan interference, but a grand slam would cap off the five spot in the fifth and the Milkmen would hold the lead for the rest of the night going on an 11-1 scoring run.

The Saltdogs and the Milkmen are scheduled to square off for game two of the series at 6:35 on Tuesday night from Franklin Field in Franklin, Wisconsin.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.