Birds Roll Past RailCats to Open Homestand

July 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries raced out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back as they defeated Gary SouthShore 13-1 at the Bird Cage on Tuesday.

Sioux Falls scored five times in the first inning. The opening run came via throwing error before Jordan Barth drove in three with a double. Spencer Sarringar added an RBI single before the Railcats could escape the inning. The Birds struck for four more runs in the second as Josh Rehwaldt and Mike Hart delivered back-to-back RBI hits and Hunter Clanin smacked a two-run homerun.

Rehwaldt produced an RBI single in the bottom of the third and Clanin ripped a solo shot to begin the fourth before Gary SouthShore got on the board with a sacrifice groundout in the fifth.

The Canaries added two more runs in the eighth on a two-run single from Jabari Henry. Tanner Brown worked a career-high eight innings, allowing a run on five hits and fanned six to earn his sixth win.

Henry finished with four hits as the Birds improve to 33-19 overall. The two teams will resume their three-game series Wednesday at 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.