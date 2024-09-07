Canaries Unable to Overcome Early Deficit

September 7, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes scored five runs in the first inning on Saturday and never looked back as they defeated the Canaries 10-3 in a West Divisional winner-take-all game three at Blue Cross Park.

The Birds struck for two runs in the third inning as Trevor Achenbach homered and Hunter Clanin smacked an RBI single.

Winnipeg added a three-run homerun in the fifth inning before Josh Rehwaldt launched a solo shot in the sixth. The Goldeyes added two more runs in the bottom half and both bullpens would pitch shutouts the rest of the way.

Rehwaldt and Mike Hart each finished with two hits as the Canaries' season ends in the West Division Series for the second consecutive year.

