Sixth Inning Rally Forces Game Three

September 7, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Miles Simington of the Winnipeg Goldeyes crosses the plate

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Nicholas Kuhlman) Miles Simington of the Winnipeg Goldeyes crosses the plate(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Nicholas Kuhlman)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (1-1) mounted a furious sixth inning rally and staved off elimination Friday evening with a 7-3 victory over the Sioux Falls Canaries at Blue Cross Park. The best-of-three American Association West Division Series is now even at a game apiece.

With the Goldeyes trailing 3-1, right fielder Max Murphy belted a two-run home run to centre field. The tape measure shot traveled 417 feet. Later in the inning designated hitter Edwin Arroyo crushed a 386 foot, three-run blast to right-centre that put Winnipeg ahead 6-3 and sent the crowd of 4,700 into delirium.

The Goldeyes added a run in the eighth when left fielder Roby Enríquez tripled to centre field, driving in catcher Rob Emery.

Sioux Falls (1-1) had taken a 1-0 lead in the first inning when designated hitter Jabari Henry singled to left field to score centre fielder Drew Mount.

With two out in the top of the third, left fielder Josh Rehwaldt hit a solo home run to left field to give the Canaries a one run advantage. Henry homered on the next pitch making the score 3-1 Sioux Falls.

Landen Bourassa started for Winnipeg and went 3.2 innings. He allowed three runs on five hits. Bourassa was followed out of the pen by Travis Seabrooke, Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (W, 1-0), and the fourth Canadian pitcher of the game Ben Onyshko. Joey Steele retired the Canaries in order in the top of the ninth inning.

Sioux Falls ace Ty Culbreth (L, 0-1) worked five-plus innings and allowed four runs on five hits.

The winner-take-all Game Three of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CDT at Blue Cross Park. Veteran southpaw Mitch Lambson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Goldeyes while the Canaries will counter with fellow lefty Neil Lang (0-0, 0.00).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 5:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all post-season games will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Tickets are on sale now at Goldeyes.com/Tickets or by visiting the Blue Cross Park Ticket Office which opens at 12:00 Noon Saturday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.