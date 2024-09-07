Railroaders' Loss Sets up Win-Or-Go-Home Game 3

Cleburne, TX - The East Divisional Series will go to game three after the Chicago Dogs shutout the Railroaders 4-0 in game two on Friday night at La Moderna Field.

The loss marks only the fourth time this season Cleburne has been shut out and the first time it occurred at La Moderna Field since May 14th. The Railroaders had their chances, however, leaving 10 runners on base.

Chicago LHP starter Connor Curlis picked up his first win as a Dog with a flawless six inning performance only allowing five hits while striking out five batters. Overall, Cleburne's pitching was on point despite the four runs given up in the early innings as RHPs Beau Burrows and Joe Corbett combined for five innings of work picking up nine strikeouts, six of those from Burrows.

Unfortunately, the Railroaders offense never capitalized on scoring opportunities where all of their eight singles came with two outs.

It's win or go home for Cleburne in game three on Saturday night when they look to the former big leaguer, LHP Caleb Smith, to set the tone early in the rubber match at La Moderna Field.

