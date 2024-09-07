RedHawks Advance to West Division Championship Series with Win Over Sioux City

September 7, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - A four-run first inning and a collection of pitching performances powered the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to a 6-5 win over the Sioux City Explorers in Game 3 of the West Division Series Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the win, the RedHawks advance to the West Division Championship Series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes - the third Division Championship Series appearance for the team in the last four years.

A gritty four-inning relief performance from Davis Feldman set the table for the RedHawks, with the duo of Parker Harm and Alex DuBord coming on in the seventh and ninth, respectively, to close out the game.

Sam Dexter had a pair of RBIs - including an RBI double in the sixth inning that plated the eventual winning run - Ismael Alcantara went 3-for-4 and Marcus Chiu also had two hits for the RedHawks.

Fargo-Moorhead pounced early on Sioux City pitching, plating runs in the first inning on a Drew Ward single, a Marcus Chiu double, a Michael Hallquist walk and a Sam Dexter fielder's choice to take a 4-0 lead.

Sioux City answered with three runs in the second, but the RedHawks added another tally in the bottom of the inning on a wild pitch to make it 5-3.

Dexter's double to the left-center gap brought home Peter Brookshaw to give the home team a three-run lead. That was enough for the RedHawks to hold off Sioux City after the Explorers scored twice in the top of the seventh.

With the win over Sioux City comes the return of the RedHawks' longest playoff rivalry. For the 12th time in team history, Fargo-Moorhead will face off against the Winnipeg Goldeyes in the postseason.

Since the first playoff meeting between the two teams in 1996 - the first playoff series in RedHawks history - the Red River rivals have played 43 postseason games.

The RedHawks hold a 23-20 all-time advantage and a 7-4 series lead. Next week's series will mark only the third time the teams have met in the American Association playoffs since both teams moved over from the Northern League in 2011.

Fargo-Moorhead won the season series against the Goldeyes, 7-5.

The RedHawks will host Game 1 of the WDCS against Winnipeg at Newman Outdoor Field on Monday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m.

