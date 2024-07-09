RedHawks Rally Past Sioux City in Instant Classic

FARGO - Things weren't looking great for the RedHawks after eight innings Monday night against the Sioux City Explorers.

But scoreless and trailing by two - with only four hits on the night - Fargo-Moorhead wasn't quite done yet.

Sam Dexter and Kona Quiggle got on base for Evan Alexander, who fought back from a two-out, 0-2 count to bloop a two-run, game-tying double into short left field and force extras.

After Jake Dykhoff retired the side without allowing a run in the 10th, Peter Brookshaw singled on the first pitch of the bottom half of the inning to score the automatic runner at second and seal a 3-2 walk-off win for the RedHawks.

Dykhoff picked up the win after taking over from Cade Torgerson, who threw four scoreless innings in relief of starter Kelvan Pilot.

Allowing only two runs on four hits in five innings pitched, Pilot showed well in his fourth start of the season.

Alexander led the RedHawks at the plate with two hits.

The RedHawks will continue their four-game series with Sioux City on Tuesday night at 7:02 p.m.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule, ticket and promotional information, call 701-235-6161 or visit www.fmredhawks.com.

