Four Saltdogs Named to 2024 West Division All-Star Team

July 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - Four Lincoln Saltdogs have been selected to represent the West Division in the 2024 American Association All-Star Game, the American Association has announced.

Lincoln has three starters - OF Aaron Takacs, INF Jack Dragum, and DH Luke Roskam, and one pitcher RHP Dan Kubiuk. All four receive their first all-star game honors.

In his second season in Lincoln, Takacs leads the team with 29 RBIs to go along with three home runs. The left-fielder is batting .290 with an OPS of .791 in addition to 14 stolen bases which ranks second on the team. Takacs is on pace to set a new career high in RBIs and walks, both of which he set in his debut season in Lincoln.

Dragum's rookie season has been off to a fast start. The third baseman is hitting .291 with two home runs and 14 RBIs. He leads the team in multi-hit efforts with 12 on the season including a four-hit performance at Sioux Falls. His flexibility in the field has also been an asset for Lincoln as he has started at third base, shortstop, and second base.

Roskam, who has been selected into the starting lineup as a designated hitter, continues to be an anchor for Lincoln's lineup. The former Husker is tied for the team lead in home runs with six to go along with 22 RBIs and a .253 batting average. Over his last ten games, Roskam's average has risen to .267 including three homers in that span. He hit 14 home runs and drove in 62 runs with the 'Dogs a season ago.

The fourth and final Lincoln All-Star comes out of the bullpen. Kubiuk has fulfilled the role of closer in his first season in Lincoln. The dual-sport athlete out of Northwestern has no record with an ERA of 1.71 with 10 saves through 21 innings. Kubiuk is coming off of a season with Ogden where he went 1-0 with a 0.50 ERA in 35 outings leading to a Pioneer League Championship.

The 2024 American Association All-Star festivities run from July 22nd to the 24th, hosted by the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

