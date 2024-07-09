3 RedHawks Headed to American Association All-Star Game

FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will have at least three representatives at the American Association of Professional Baseball's All-Star Game on July 23 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Jake Dykhoff, Davis Feldman and Ismael Alcantara were named to the West Division All-Star roster by the AAPB on Tuesday.

Dykhoff, 25, leads the RedHawks with a 1.48 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 30.1 innings pitched. The second-year pro and former Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagle has struck out 33 batters and walked 11 in 2024 as a reliever after starting all 14 appearances he made for Fargo-Moorhead in 2023.

Feldman, 26, was Fargo-Moorhead's opening day starter and has paced the team's starting rotation since. His 2.54 ERA ranks fourth among qualified AAPB pitchers and the Eastern Michigan product has held opponents to a .236 average while going 6-1 to start the season.

Alcantara, 25, ranks first on the RedHawks and second in the league with his .348 batting average. Meanwhile, the outfielder's 36 stolen bases are 13 more than the league's second-place contender, despite Izzy appearing in 11 fewer games. He is more than on pace to break the RedHawks' single-season record of 47 stolen bases.

Starting pitcher Tyler Grauer was named as a candidate for the AAPB's "Last Man In" race, with voting to commence immediately. For more information on Last Man In Voting, follow the RedHawks and the AAPB on social media.

The RedHawks continue a four-game series against the Sioux City Explorers on Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. Remaining promotions this week include ladies' night, a business day game and more.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule, ticket and promotional information visit www.fmredhawks.com.

