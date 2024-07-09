RedHawks Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Explorers

July 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - After rallying for an extra-inning win on Monday, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (32-21) took an early lead and maintained it Tuesday for an 8-3 win over the Sioux City Explorers at Newman Outdoor Field.

A four-run second inning and a great start from Tyler Grauer shut down the Explorers for much of the night, and multi-hit games from four RedHawks helped pace Fargo-Moorhead to the win despite a late rally by Sioux City.

Grauer picked up the win and Fargo-Moorhead got 2.1 scoreless innings from Garrett Alexander and Alex DuBord to finish off the game.

The RedHawks will continue their four-game series with Sioux City on Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m.

