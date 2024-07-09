RedHawks Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Explorers
July 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - After rallying for an extra-inning win on Monday, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (32-21) took an early lead and maintained it Tuesday for an 8-3 win over the Sioux City Explorers at Newman Outdoor Field.
A four-run second inning and a great start from Tyler Grauer shut down the Explorers for much of the night, and multi-hit games from four RedHawks helped pace Fargo-Moorhead to the win despite a late rally by Sioux City.
Grauer picked up the win and Fargo-Moorhead got 2.1 scoreless innings from Garrett Alexander and Alex DuBord to finish off the game.
The RedHawks will continue their four-game series with Sioux City on Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from July 9, 2024
- RedHawks Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Explorers - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Adolph Impresses, But Singles Sink Monarchs - Kansas City Monarchs
- 'Dogs Can't Hold on to Early Lead in Game One Loss - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Birds Roll Past RailCats to Open Homestand - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Hey Now, You're an All-Star - Sioux City Explorers
- McCabe Nominated for West Division's "Last Man In" - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Four Saltdogs Named to 2024 West Division All-Star Team - Lincoln Saltdogs
- 3 RedHawks Headed to American Association All-Star Game - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Franchise-Record Seven Railroaders Chosen for the 2024 American Association All Star Team - Cleburne Railroaders
- Alexander and Smith to Represent RailCats in All-Star Game - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Four Monarchs Headed to All-Star Game in Kansas City - Kansas City Monarchs
- Franchise-Record Seven Railroaders Chosen for the 2024 American Association All Star Team - Cleburne Railroaders
- OSC Weekly Live Event Listings - OSC Original by Chris Blackmar
- RedHawks Rally Past Sioux City in Instant Classic - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.