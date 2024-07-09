Alexander and Smith to Represent RailCats in All-Star Game

July 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) Later this month the best in the American Association will be participating in the 2024 American Association All-Star game in Kansas City. For the RailCats they will be sending two representatives to Legends Field, Nate Alexander and Josh Smith.

Nate Alexander is the closer of the RailCats and hails from Texas. Alexander was drafted by the Miami Marlins and pitched in the Pioneer League the past two seasons with Missoula and Boise. This year with the RailCats he has pitched in 24 games, has a 2.70 ERA, and has recorded four saves. He has also punched out 36 batters in 26.2 innings and put together a rare appearance where he struck out four batters in one half inning.

Josh Smith has been a workhorse for the RailCats during the 2024 campaign. Smith has taken the hill in 25 games and his ERA sits at 2.42, with three saves, 26.0 innings, and 25 strikeouts. The southpaw was drafted out of Grand Valley State University by the Texas Rangers, in 2022 he was a part of the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders when they won the Texas League Championship.

RailCats Starting Pitcher, Chris Erwin is the RailCats nominee for the last man in. Erwin is a fourth-year 'Cat who just came off 18 consecutive innings without allowing any earned runs to be scored. He has pitched in 10 games, struck out 49 in 47.2 innings, and set a career-high in wins with four already this year. Fans can vote for Erwin to go to the all-star game on the American Association website.

The RailCats go up against the Sioux Falls Canaries tonight at 6:35 PM. It will be a matchup of Andres Diaz going for Gary SouthShore, while the Canaries turn to the southpaw, Tanner Brown. Every live game is free on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9.

