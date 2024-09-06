Big Sixth Inning Dooms Birds

Winnipeg, MB - A five-run sixth inning proved to be the difference on Friday as Winnipeg rallied to top the Canaries 7-3 at Blue Cross Park.

Jabari Henry singled to bring home Drew Mount in the top of the first but the Goldeyes tied things up with an RBI single in the second.

Henry and Josh Rehwaldt hit back-to-back two-out homeruns in the third inning to give the Birds a 3-1 advantage before Winnipeg scored six unanswered runs to go in front for good.

Five runs came across in the sixth frame on a pair of homeruns and an RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth provided insurance.

Henry led the Birds with three hits while Mount had two. The series now moves to a winner-take-all game three Saturday at 6:00pm.

