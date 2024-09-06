RedHawks Drop Game 2 Despite Strong Colten Davis Outing, Will Play Game 3 Saturday in Fargo
FARGO - Despite a strong outing from starting pitcher Colten Davis, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks fell victim to a five-run seventh inning for Sioux City Friday night in a 7-1 loss to the Explorers in Game 2 of the best-of-three West Division Series at Newman Outdoor Field.
A winner-take-all Game 3 will be played between the two teams on Saturday night in Fargo. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.
Davis threw the first 6.1 innings for the RedHawks, allowing one earned run on four hits and four strikeouts despite getting credited with the loss. Relief pitchers Jake Dykhoff, Brett Garcia, and Garrett Alexander pitched the final three innings.
Fargo-Moorhead's only run came on an RBI groundout from Ismael Alcantara in the third inning.
