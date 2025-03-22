Welcome to the Show: Escarra Makes Yankees' MLB Roster

Kansas City Monarchs catcher J.C. Escarra

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Former Kansas City Monarchs star JC Escarra is heading to the major leagues with the New York Yankees.

The Yankees announced Saturday the catcher has made their Opening Day roster for 2025.

Escarra's debut comes three years after he played for the Monarchs, serving as a potent bat and steady presence behind the plate for a division-winning squad.

"We are very excited for JC Escarra," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "This could not have happened to a better person. His desire and work ethic are second to none. I can't wait to see how his major league career unfolds!"

Escarra is the 10th former Monarchs/T-Bones player to make the Major Leagues, and the first since Eric Stout in 2022. He's the first former position player from the organization to reach The Show since 2018 outfielder Johnny Davis played with Tampa Bay in 2019.

The Florida native batted .291 with a .926 OPS with Kansas City in 2022, hitting 12 home runs and driving in 35 over 70 games.

The Orioles drafted Escarra in the 15th round in 2017 out of Florida International University. He reached Triple-A in 2021.

After his time with the Monarchs, Escarra played in the Mexican and Puerto Rican leagues, as well as with Gastonia in the Atlantic League.

Escarra caught on with the Yankees on a minor-league deal in 2024, splitting the season between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He slashed .261/.355/.434 across those two teams while impressing with his defense and framing ability behind the plate.

This spring, Escarra earned his spot on the team with a .333 batting average and .953 OPS, hitting three home runs over 16 games to go with his dependable defense.

The Yankees open their season on Thursday, March 27 in New York against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Escarra is expected to take on the backup catcher role with the team.

The Monarchs begin their 2025 campaign on May 9 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Tickets are on sale now.

