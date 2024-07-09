Sparks Announce Partnership Extension with Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

The Los Angeles Sparks have extended their partnership with Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® for the 2024 season to promote alternative ways to travel across Southern California in a quick and eco-friendly manner.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner aims to lower the amount of cars and traffic on roads, especially important in a city as vibrant and bustling as Los Angeles. Fans can ride the train to LA Union Station and take a quick connection by bus or light rail to Crypto.com Arena. The partnership will include a commercial spot featuring Sparks forward Rae Burrell and Sparky the mascot that will be featured in arena and on social media.

"We are delighted to continue this partnership with the Sparks," said Jason Jewell, Managing Director of the LOSSAN Agency, which manages the service. "We are pleased to offer convenient travel options for Sparks fans to get downtown to Crypto.com Arena for games, as well as to exciting destinations from San Diego to San Luis Obispo. "

"We are very excited to extend our partnership with Amtrak Pacific Surfliner," said Christine Monjer, President of the Sparks. "We're happy to encourage eco-friendly ways of travel to help save our fans time and money. By choosing Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, we can all do our part to support the environment."

For more information visit pacificsurfliner.com/sparks

