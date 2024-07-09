Megan Gustafson Named to 2024 Spain Olympic Women's Basketball Team

July 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MADRID - Aces center Megan Gustafson was officially named to the 2024 Spain Olympic Women's Basketball Team and will represent Spain in Paris later this month.

"Becoming an Olympian is something I have dreamt about my whole life," said Gustafson. "And now being able to represent Spain in Paris is such an honor! (I'm) very grateful, excited, and ready to start this journey."

The naturalized Spaniard debuted for the European nation in the 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament against Canada, Japan and host Hungary from Feb. 8-11 in Sopron. She averaged a team-high 14.3 points and added 3.3 rebounds to help lead Spain to a 2-1 record and its Olympic berth.

Spain will open preliminary round Group A play against China on July 28 before facing Puerto Rico on July 31 and Serbia on Aug. 3. Quarterfinals will be held Aug. 7, semifinal games are scheduled for Aug. 9 and the medal games will be played Aug. 11.

Spain earned its lone Olympic medal in 2016, returning with the silver after falling to the USA 101-72 in the gold medal game. Spain's first Olympic entry was in 1992 (5th place), followed by 2004 (6th), 2016 (silver) and 2020 (6th).

Gustafson raises the number of Aces competing in Paris to 6, as Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young will compete for the U.S. team; while Tiffany Hayes will play 3×3 basketball for Azerbaijan.

The Olympic tournament features three preliminary round groups of 4 teams each. Following the preliminary games, the first- and second-placed teams in each group, along with the 2 best 3rd-place teams will advance to the quarterfinals

2024 Spain Olympic Basketball Schedule

DATE PACIFIC TIME OPPONENT HOW TO WATCH

Sunday, July 28 4:30 am China Digital Only

Wednesday, July 31 2 am Puerto Rico Digital Only

Saturday, Aug. 3 4:30 am Serbia Digital Only

Wednesday, Aug. 7 2 am Quarterfinal 1 Digital Only

5:30 am Quarterfinal 2 Digital Only

9 am Quarterfinal 3 Digital Only

12:30 pm Quarterfinal 4 USA & Digital

Friday, Aug. 9 8:30 am Semifinal 1 Digital Only

12 pm Semifinal 2 Digital Only

Sunday, Aug. 11 2:30 am Bronze Medal Game USA (2:45 am) & Digital

6:30 am Gold Medal Game NBC

NOTE: Women's basketball semifinal games will replay at 3 pm and 5 pm PT on USA.

