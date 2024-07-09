Los Angeles Sparks Sign Lease Extension with Crypto.com Arena

July 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







The Los Angeles Sparks announced today the signing of a five-year extension with AEG, the owners of Crypto.com Arena, to continue playing its home games at the state-of-the-art arena through 2029. The agreement prolongs a productive partnership between the team and the iconic downtown Los Angeles venue.

The Sparks, founded in 1996 as one of the WNBA's original eight teams, have called the arena home since 2001 and during that time have seen three league championships, six players win Most Valuable Player awards, two Rookie of the Year trophies, two Coach of the Year honors, and defining moments such as the first dunk in WNBA history by Lisa Leslie.

Crypto.com Arena, too, is synonymous with greatness, as the longtime home of the 17-time NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Los Angeles Kings. The Los Angeles Clippers also called Crypto.com Arena home from 1999 through the 2023-2024 season. The premier venue holds a capacity of 19,079 for basketball games, frequently hosts the Grammy Awards and major concerts, and will serve as gymnastics host for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

"We are thrilled that Sparks fans will continue to have an elite venue in the heart of downtown L.A. to call home," said Sparks Managing Partner and Governor Eric Holoman. "Our players deserve a state-of-the-art facility where they can compete at the highest level, and Crypto.com Arena is just that. AEG has impressively innovated the arena over the years, and I look forward to the space's evolution as our organization continues to grow. We've made a lot of history in this building, and I'm excited to witness more defining moments in the future."

"It's an incredible honor for Crypto.com Arena to continue to be the home of the Los Angeles Sparks," said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. "This powerhouse organization deserves a world-class venue for hometown games, and we're excited to be championing these inspiring athletes and inviting in their ever-growing fanbase through the 2029 season."

"Today is an exciting day for the Sparks and the Los Angeles community," said Sparks President Christine Monjer. "AEG's continued commitment and investment in our organization is impactful at a pivotal, exciting time for the franchise and the league. Knowing that our players have a long-term home at Crypto.com Arena provides a monumental boost for them and our coaches, allowing them to focus on producing championship-level basketball."

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.