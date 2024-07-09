WNBA, NBA and FIBA to Host Second All-Female Basketball Without Borders Camp for Top International Prospects as Part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 in Phoenix

NEW YORK AND MIES, SWITZERLAND - The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) today announced nearly 40 of the top high-school-age prospects from 24 countries outside the U.S. who will travel to Phoenix, Ariz. for the second Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global girls camp. The event will be held Friday, July 19 - Sunday, July 21 at the Verizon 5G Performance Center - the official training facility of the Phoenix Suns - as part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024.

The campers will be coached by several former WNBA and FIBA players and coaches, including WNBA Coaches Development Program participants Edniesha Curry, Shey Peddy, April Sykes and Kelly Raimon (Schumacher). Former WNBA player and current Vice President of Team Operations & Organizational Growth for the Boston Celtics Allison Feaster will serve as the camp director.

The players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities, including anthropometric and athletic testing, movement efficiency, skill development stations, shooting and skills competitions, life skills seminars and 5-on-5 games. A ceremony on the final day of the camp will award the Kim Bohuny Camp MVP, the Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award, the Three-Point Champion and the Defensive MVP honors to the campers who distinguish themselves on the court and as leaders. The campers will also attend the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center on Saturday, July 20.

The event will be supported by Nike, a global partner of BWB since 2002, which will outfit participants with Nike apparel and footwear, and Gatorade, which will keep players and coaches hydrated throughout the camp.

BWB, the NBA and FIBA's global basketball development and community outreach program, has reached more than 4,400 participants from 142 countries and territories since 2001, with 127 former campers advancing to the NBA or WNBA. There have been 75 BWB camps in 50 cities across 33 countries on six continents. Eleven former BWB campers have advanced to the WNBA, including Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm; Australia; BWB Asia 2016), Jade Melbourne (Washington Mystics; Australia; BWB Global 2020), Aaliyah Edwards (Washington Mystics; Canada; BWB Global 2019), Nika Muhl (Seattle Storm; Croatia; BWB Europe 2018 & BWB Global 2019) and Kamilla Cardoso (Chicago Sky; Brazil; BWB Global 2019).

The following is a complete list of players participating in the second BWB Global girls camp at WNBA All-Star (rosters subject to change):

Filomena Luis Angola

Malena Maggi Argentina

Alma Bourgarel Argentina

Nerea Lagowski Argentina

Saffron Shiels Australia

Opal Bird Australia

Bonnie Deas Australia

Sienna Harvey Australia

Monique Bobongie Australia

Sina Hollerl Austria

Kyra Bruyndoncx Belgium

Alexia Araujo Brazil

Nyadieng Yiech Canada

Alex-Anne Bessette Canada

Patricia Augustin Canada

Deborah Damoah Canada

Meredith Venner Colombia

Emilie Brzonova Czech Republic

Blanca Quiñonez Ecuador

Aisha Hassan Egypt

Salma Khedr Egypt

Lilli Onnela Finland

Stacy Chovino France

Lelia Lesueur France

Ysaline Saulnier France

Sakura Horiuchi Japan

Kanon Suzuki Japan

Joanie Rakotonanahary Madagascar

Oumou Dabo Mali

Keona Douwstra Netherlands

Annika Scott New Zealand

Antonella Luraghi Paraguay

Tacko Sy Senegal

Lana Mikes Serbia

Tanja Valancic Slovenia

Ajsa Sivka Slovenia

Alba Caballero Spain

Irene Noya Spain

Tilda Trygger Sweden

