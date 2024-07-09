Washington to Induct Alana Beard into the Mystics Hall of Fame on August 23
July 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics News Release
WASHINGTON, DC - The Washington Mystics will honor Alana Beard into the team's third Hall of Fame class on Friday, August 23. The induction ceremony will take place at halftime when the team hosts the Los Angeles Sparks at 7:30 p.m.
Over her 14-year career in the WNBA, Beard spent her first eight seasons with the Mystics (2004-11) and cemented herself as one of the best defenders in the WNBA. As a member of the Mystics, Beard earned four WNBA All-Defensive Team honors (2005-2007, 2009) and was a four-time WNBA All-Star (2005-2007, 2009). She helped lead the team to three playoff appearances in 2004, 2006, and 2009.
Beard currently holds the franchise records in points (3128) and steals (364) in just six full seasons with the Mystics (Beard missed the 2010 and 2011 seasons due to injury). Beard is also second all-time in assists (563) and fourth all-time in three-point field goals made (220). She finished her career with the Mystics averaging 16.2 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game and 1.9 steals per game.
Beard is set to join Nikki McCray-Penson (2023), Vicky Bullett (2022), Chamique Holdsclaw (2022) and Murriel Page (2022) as members of the Mystics Hall of Fame.
The first 1500 fans in attendance will receive a Hall of Fame bobblehead honoring Beard. Fans interested in attending the game should visit WashingtonMystics.com.
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2024
- Aces Close out Pre-Olympic Schedule with 4 Games in 7 Days Beginning Wednesday in Seattle - Las Vegas Aces
- Washington to Induct Alana Beard into the Mystics Hall of Fame on August 23 - Washington Mystics
- Sparks Announce Partnership Extension with Amtrak Pacific Surfliner - Los Angeles Sparks
- Megan Gustafson Named to 2024 Spain Olympic Women's Basketball Team - Las Vegas Aces
- A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week for 19th Time - Las Vegas Aces
- Dallas Wings Announce Partnership with Hairitage by Mindy McKnight - Dallas Wings
- Los Angeles Sparks Sign Lease Extension with Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles Sparks
- OSC Weekly Live Event Listings - OSC Original by Chris Blackmar
- WNBA, NBA and FIBA to Host Second All-Female Basketball Without Borders Camp for Top International Prospects as Part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 in Phoenix - WNBA
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Mystics Stories
- Washington to Induct Alana Beard into the Mystics Hall of Fame on August 23
- Mystics vs. Wings Postgame Information - June 23
- Mystics vs. Wings Postgame Notes - June 22
- Mystics at Fever Postgame Information - June 19
- Washington Mystics to Play Indiana Fever at Capital One Arena on September 19