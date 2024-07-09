Washington to Induct Alana Beard into the Mystics Hall of Fame on August 23

July 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - The Washington Mystics will honor Alana Beard into the team's third Hall of Fame class on Friday, August 23. The induction ceremony will take place at halftime when the team hosts the Los Angeles Sparks at 7:30 p.m.

Over her 14-year career in the WNBA, Beard spent her first eight seasons with the Mystics (2004-11) and cemented herself as one of the best defenders in the WNBA. As a member of the Mystics, Beard earned four WNBA All-Defensive Team honors (2005-2007, 2009) and was a four-time WNBA All-Star (2005-2007, 2009). She helped lead the team to three playoff appearances in 2004, 2006, and 2009.

Beard currently holds the franchise records in points (3128) and steals (364) in just six full seasons with the Mystics (Beard missed the 2010 and 2011 seasons due to injury). Beard is also second all-time in assists (563) and fourth all-time in three-point field goals made (220). She finished her career with the Mystics averaging 16.2 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game and 1.9 steals per game.

Beard is set to join Nikki McCray-Penson (2023), Vicky Bullett (2022), Chamique Holdsclaw (2022) and Murriel Page (2022) as members of the Mystics Hall of Fame.

The first 1500 fans in attendance will receive a Hall of Fame bobblehead honoring Beard. Fans interested in attending the game should visit WashingtonMystics.com.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.