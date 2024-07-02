Head Coach Ed Comeau Inducted into 2024 Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame

July 2, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - On June 26, 2024, Head Coach Eddie (Ed) Comeau was inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame as part of the esteemed Class of 2024.

The Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame celebrates extraordinary achievement in the Lacrosse Community and inspires future generations to make their dreams come true. Comeau's legacy in lacrosse is marked by his remarkable success across collegiate, professional, and international levels. With two National Lacrosse League (NLL) Coach of the Year awards, Comeau boasts one of the NLL's all-time winningest records. His championship victories with the Toronto Rock, Rochester Knighthawks, and current team the Georgia Swarm are notable in his career.

Comeau's involvement with Canada's National teams spans from 1994 to the present day. His roles have included team manager, assistant coach, and video support staff for the Men's Team Canada in 1994, 2002, 2006, and 2014, achieving bronze, silver, and gold medals. In the Men's World Box Lacrosse Championship, where Canada has consistently excelled, Ed has contributed to Gold Medal victories in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019 as both Assistant Coach and Head Coach. He is set to continue his impactful journey as General Manager in 2024.

Beyond his impressive coaching and management record, Comeau has significantly contributed to developing lacrosse at the grassroots level. His efforts include involvement with the Hamilton Minor Lacrosse School program, coaching clinics, and a partnership with the NLL Youth Development Program.

As a founder of McMaster University's Field Lacrosse team and a pivotal figure in the creation of the Ontario University Field Lacrosse Association (which evolved into CUFLA), he has been instrumental in shaping the sport. Additionally, he has been an active member of Lacrosse Canada's High-Performance programs.

Ed Comeau will have a formal induction to be held in New Westminster, BC at the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame in the Anvil Centre in early November.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from July 2, 2024

Head Coach Ed Comeau Inducted into 2024 Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame - Georgia Swarm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.