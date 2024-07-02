Seals Sign Defenseman Matt Wright

San Diego has officially signed their first-round draft pick from the 2023 NLL Draft. Matt Wright played four years at the University of North Carolina and spent his fifth year at Syracuse University. Hailing from Oakville, Ontario, Wright attended The Hill Academy under head coach Brodie Merrill and was ranked as the 61st overall recruit and the 15th defenseman for the Class of 2019 by Inside Lacrosse.

2024 Syracuse Accolades :

Played in 15 games as a long stick midfielder, missing the final three games of the season due to an upper body injury. Made his Syracuse debut against Vermont on February 3. Collected 17 ground balls, including multiple ground balls in five games, with a season-high of three at North Carolina on April 13. Caused five turnovers, four of which were in road games at Hobart (March 23) and No. 1 Notre Dame (March 30). Served just four penalties. Scored his first Syracuse goal against No. 4 Virginia on April 20.

UNC Accolades:

2023 (Senior): Appeared in all 14 games, collecting 27 groundballs and causing nine turnovers. Recorded multiple groundballs in nine games, including a season-high six in the win over Brown (3/11). Named to the All-ACC Academic Team, USILA Scholar All-America, and the ACC Academic Honor Roll.

2022 (Junior): Played in 10 games, starting three, and collected 27 ground balls, tied for fourth-best on the team. Named to the ACC All-Academic team and ACC Academic Honor Roll.

2021 (Sophomore): Appeared in all 16 games, recording 47 ground balls, 13 caused turnovers, three goals, and one assist. His 47 ground balls ranked fourth on the team. Named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll, All-ACC Team, Second Team USILA All-America, and USA Lacrosse Magazine All-America Honorable Mention.

2020 (Freshman): Appeared in all seven games, earning College Crosse All-Freshman Honorable Mentions as an LSM. Finished the season with two points (1g, 1a), four caused turnovers, and 20 ground balls, the third most on the roster and the highest by a long pole. Season shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll.

